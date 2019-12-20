The 49ers recover, the Raiders fall, the Patriots make sure

Loading...

To sum up, a long season full of problems on the road is running out, but not before these selections from Week 16 of the NFL:

49ers 26, Rams 14: While most of us are tempted to look forward to their week 17 showdown in Seattle, the 49ers Pro Bowl disapprove of Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner with laser focus on Jared Goff. Only 40 points in total? It is a tribute to the part-time artist E-40 (and P-Lo) with the anthem "Bang, bang, Niner, gang". Line: 49ers -6 1/2

Chargers 35, Raiders 23: As a bis to say goodbye to Oakland, the Raiders also fail in front of their legion of Los Angeles fans. Line: -6 1/2 chargers

Texans 31, Bucs 24: The AFC South belongs to Texans, who cool a Bucs team that plays without catcher Chris Godwin. Line: Texans +1

Patriots 20, Accounts 16: No Pro Bowl for Tom Brady? No problem, except the bills. He delivers the eleventh consecutive title of the AFC North of the Pats. Line: invoices +7

Falcons 31, Jaguars 20: The "Save Dan Quinn’s Job" campaign achieves its fifth victory in seven games since the farewell of the Falcons. Meanwhile, all Jaguars jobs accept applications. Line: Falcons -7

Crows 28, Brown 20: The Ravens return to their Cleveland nest to secure first place in the AFC playoffs. Most sadness of the Browns: Art Modell, who moved the Browns to Baltimore, reached the final stage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's centenary board on Thursday. Line: Crows -7

Ponies 23, Panthers 21: After opening 4-2, the Panthers lost to the 49ers, passed fire coach Ron Rivera and now have a streak of seven straight losses. Line: Panthers +6 1/2

Dolphins 27, Bengals 20: Therefore, complete a 0-8 path by the Bengals to secure the overall No. 1 draft spot, once projected as Dolphins property. Line: Dolphins -3

Steelers 24, Jets 20: Steelers fans always travel well, and this pilgrimage to Jersey comes with the advantage of booing Le’Veon Bell. Line: Steelers -3

Santos 31, Titans 24: Did you know that the Saints entered this game averaging the same points per game (27) as the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys? It seemed more like 40 points per game. Line: Santos -1 1/2

Giants 26, Washington 21: It is a battle between the less of the NFC East. Line: Giants +3

Eagles 27, Jeans 21: Is Dak Prescott's shoulder a problem? Ha, the Cowboys have more problems than that, and that is why the Eagles are alone on top of the NFC East. Line: Eagles +1

Broncos 29, Lions 10: The Detroit coach and general manager got confidence votes by 2020. Sorry, Detroit. I'm sorry, Matthew Stafford. Line: Broncos -6 1/2

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17: Chris Carson (1,190 yards) is the Marshawn Lynch 2.0 version of the Seahawks? Too soon? Line: Seahawks -9 1/2

Bosses 29, Bears 24: How many started this season thinking that this could be a possible Super Bowl showdown? Me neither. Line: Chiefs -4

Vikings 26, Packers 24: With the Vikings already getting a place in the playoffs under the 49ers victory over the Rams, they rest Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and let their defense deny the Packers a division title. Line: Packers +4 1/2

Last week: 8-8 up, 9-7 against spread

Usually: 125-98-1 up, 115-108-1 against the spread.