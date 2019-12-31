The & # 39; iconic duo & # 39; Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood go skiing together

Loading...

Arnold Schwarzenegger's vacation included a skiing session with another Hollywood legend.

Arriving on Instagram on Monday, the 72-year-old "Terminator" star posted a photo of her winter outing with 89-year-old friend Clint Eastwood.

“Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait, "Schwarzenegger captioned the shot with Eastwood.

The image quickly scanned social networks, with Rob Lowe, Jim Belushi and others commenting on the "iconic" post.

"Mount Rushmore level," Lowe replied.

"Icons," Belushi wrote.

Schwarzenegger called Eastwood "a great idol" from his back in 2013.

The ski trip follows the release of the Eastwood drama "Richard Jewell", which failed at the box office. The film, which details the bombing of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, faced controversy over the representation of an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter who slept with a source to get a story, which the newspaper says in It really didn't happen.

