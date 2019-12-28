The & # 39; hat trick & # 39; from Timo Meier takes sharks to Philadelphia Flyers

Loading...

SAN JOSE – It was the wake-up call that Timo Meier probably needed.

And his answer on Saturday was just what the Sharks wanted.

One day after he sat for long periods of the third period, Timo Meier recorded his first NHL hat trick of the race when the Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 to break a streak of four straight losses.

Meier scored his first goal at the 9:21 mark of the second period, then added the goals of the third period at the 1:36 and 12:52 marks when the Sharks closed a seven-game house with a 2-4 record -one.

Meier's efforts overshadowed those of Mario Ferraro and Joel Kellman, who scored their first NHL goals to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead at the 2:39 mark of the second period.

Patrick Marleau also scored, Barclay Goodrow had three assists and goalkeeper Martin Jones, making his second opening in the last six games of the Sharks, finished with 26 saves to help break a personal losing streak of six games.

Jones' last victory came on November 30 when he made 21 saves to help Sharks beat Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Since then, Sharks had gone 1-8-2 before Saturday to fall in 15th and last place in the Western Conference.

One of those losses came on Friday, when the Sharks achieved a two-goal lead in the third period before losing 3-2 to the Kings in overtime.

After the game, Boughner left open the possibility that he would scratch some strikers. He didn't mention anyone by name, but it was clear that one of the players he was referring to was Meier, who didn't have a shot on goal against the Kings, since he and Kevin Labanc sat for long periods of the third period.

"He must also take possession of that," Boughner said of Meier before Saturday's game. "He has to do his part and play a little more of a north-south game." It has to be harder to play against him and be heavy with the disks and that is what he is missing right now. It's too much and it's done. "

The Sharks begin a five-game tour on Tuesday in Detroit. This is followed by games in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Washington and St. Louis.