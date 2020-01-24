The 3000-year-old voice of the Egyptian mother has been brought back to life by researchers

Researchers say they mimicked the voice of a 3000-year-old mummified Egyptian priest by replicating most of his vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing, and an electronic larynx.

The Egyptian priest Nesyamun lived during the politically volatile reign of Pharaoh Ramses XI between 1099 and 1069 BC. And worked in the state temple of Karnak in Thebes, where he needed a strong voice for ritual tasks that included singing and speaking.

In an article published on Thursday in Scientific Reports, the authors said that voice playback technology allowed them to produce a single tone – somewhere between the vowels in the “bed” and “bad”.

The research team from the University of York, the University of London, the Royal Holloway and the Leeds Museum chose Nesyamun’s mummy for the “Voices of the Past” project because the soft tissue in the neck and vocal cords was fairly intact ,

The study found that restoring vowel sound was only impossible with a person’s skeletal remains.

The team brought the mummified body from Nesyamun, which is currently on display at the Leeds City Museum in the United Kingdom, to the Leeds General Infirmary in 2016 so that CT scans could take measurements of the vocal tract reproduction.

They then produced a 3D-printed voice box based on the vocal tract of the mummified priest and connected him to an artificial larynx and a special speaker to reproduce the vocal sound of Nesyamun’s voice.

“To fulfill a wish”

However, the eerie tone is unlikely to accurately reflect the speech of the Egyptian priest Nesyamun, since the tongue has lost much of its mass over three millennia.

“We have produced a true-to-original sound for his tract in the current position, but we would not expect an exact language match given his language condition,” said co-author David M Howard of London’s Royal Holloway College.

The model alone is not enough to synthesize entire words or sentences. This required the ability to compute the audio output from the vocal tract when its shape changed.

“But that is currently being worked on, so someday it will be possible,” said Howard.

Inscriptions on the priest’s coffin documented Nesyamun with the request “that his soul receive eternal nourishment, move freely and see and address the gods as he did in his working life,” said researchers.

The coffin scriptures also documented Nesyamun’s desire to speak after his death.

Professor Joann Fletcher of the Department of Archeology at the University of York told the BBC that Nesyamun’s desire to speak in the hereafter was part of his religious belief system and “in a way, we have succeeded in realizing that desire.”

The researchers worked together to recreate the sound of the mummy’s voice. Photo: Facebook / Leeds museums and galleries

“Multidimensional encounter”

Rudolf Hagen, an expert in ear, nose and throat medicine at the Würzburg University Hospital, who specialized in thoracic reconstruction and was not involved in the study, expressed skepticism.

Even state-of-the-art medicine struggles to give a “normal” voice to people without a chest, he said.

Co-author John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York, said the technique could be used to help people interpret the historical heritage.

“When visitors come across the past, it’s usually a visual encounter,” said Schofield.

“With this voice we can change that and make the encounter more multidimensional.”

“There is nothing more personal than someone’s voice. We believe it will be an unforgettable experience to hear a voice so long that historical places like Karnak, Nesyamun’s temple come to life,” he said.

