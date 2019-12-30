The 3 most important storage trends of the next decade

Loading...

A decade of digital interruptions

Lance Ulanoff, editor-in-chief of Lifewire, talks to Tonya Hall about the last decade in technology and anticipates what the next decade will bring in terms of digital interruptions.

I've been watching storage for about 40 years. And every decade has seen an accelerated change, and none more than the last 10 years. That trend will continue. These are the most important trends that I hope will affect everyone who uses storage, whether they know it or not.

Non volatile RAM

Despite Intel's cushioned launch of Optane, a rushed issue that led to a dramatic reduction in the original specifications they cited, nonvolatile RAM has had, and will continue to have, a dramatic effect on system designs. Whle Optane is the best known NVRAM, other NVRAM devices have been shipped for years, integrated into other devices, often as shock absorbers in the controllers.

These devices include:

Everspin's magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), which has been shipped in volume for much of the last decade. They recently announced an OEM customer design rating for their new 1 Gb MRAM part.

Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM), from Cypress. Although the density is not excellent, that is why it is not replacing the DRAM, the parts are resistant, fast and use very little energy. They will be common in IoT sensors and in automotive applications.

Carbon NanoTube (CNT) RAM. CNT NVRAM, from Nantero, should be available at a major smelter in 2020. Almost as fast as DRAM, lower cost and power, and that does not require fabulous new capacity, CNT is the most promising NVRAM for mass adoption in the 1920s.

Even if CNT RAM never hits the market, Intel Optane also promises to shake the DRAM / Flash duopoly for memory and storage. But it seems that Intel is dealing with bigger problems than Optane, so it isn't getting the attention it should. Or maybe you are not fulfilling your previous promise. We'll see.

Data-centric computing

As we collect more and more IoT data, edge devices and higher resolution sensors of all kinds, the amount of data we want to access will overwhelm network bandwidth. The only architectural solution: place processors (CPU, GPU, neural processors and more) as peripherals for large data stores.

The cheap NVRAM would help take off data-centric computing, since it eliminates the need for backup, and would be ideal for transmission data analysis. The Intel Rack Scale Design architecture is a data-centric computing instance. The first versions of other types are probably already running, secretly, within the big cloud providers.

Computer science has always focused on data, but the rapid progress of CPUs and relatively small amounts, compared to what is coming, has kept our attention on how to compute, rather than why. Data is the reason for computing, and will be at the forefront in the next decade.

Data Mining Regulation

Social networks now connect almost half of the world's population, a percentage that will increase to three quarters or more in 20 years. We have begun to see the abuses that these unregulated data collectors can withstand. Criminals, scammers, dictators and good old-fashioned and unwanted consequences will result in many more.

The non-intervention policies of the last 30 years have worked. The Internet is vibrant, but now it needs rules and application to prevent it from becoming a toxic waste dump and a playground for bad actors.

Self-regulation is not viable, not when there is so much money to gain or influence to have. It is time for people to intervene, through their governments, and force surveillance capitalists to meet the minimum standards for the ads they accept and the algorithms they use.

The storage bits take

Those are not the only advances we will see by the end of the next decade. Expect 80 TB hard drives, terabit interconnections and very fast specialized coprocessors, such as multi-tera-op neural processors.

For civilians, perhaps the greatest effect of massive data stores will be the social effects of instant memory of everyone's crazy follies. In my generation, photos of the high school yearbook were probably the most shameful relic of youth. Now, social networks retain video evidence of their half-formed brain.

Perhaps that leads this generation to be more tolerant and less critical. If only.

Comments welcome