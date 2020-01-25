The 3 Americans killed in an accident in Australia were all veterans

The three Americans who were killed in a C-130 air tank crash when fighting Australian bush fires on Thursday were identified as military veterans, according to a statement from their employer, Coulson Aviation.

The oldest of the three fallen veterans was Ian H. McBeth, a 44-year-old pilot who served the Wyoming Air National Guard and was an active member of the Montana Air National Guard. McBeth “spent his entire career flying the C-130 and was a qualified instructor and evaluator pilot,” said Coulson Aviation. He survived from his wife Bowdie and three children, Abigail, Calvin and Ella.

The second veteran, 43-year-old Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. from Florida, was a C-130 flight engineer in the Air Force for 18 years. Coulson said that as a flight engineer, he spent 4,000 hours with nearly 2,000 hours in a combat environment and is survived by his two children Lucas and Logan.

The third veteran, 42-year-old Arizona-based Paul Clyde Hudson, graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999 and served 20 years in the Marine Corps, where he worked as a C-130 pilot and retired as a lieutenant colonel. He is survived by his wife Noreen, said Coulson.

“The aerospace industry and emergency services are a small community in Australia and around the world,” said Coulson Aviation in his statement. “This will be deeply felt by everyone.”

According to Reuters, the Australian authorities did not immediately know why the C-130 crashed. The plane carried a load of flame retardants into a valley in the Alpine region of Snowy Monaro and did not return, officials said.

According to Reuters, a team of investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the accident. It takes approximately 30 days for a preliminary report to be released unless the investigators identify a critical security issue. In this case, notify the parties concerned immediately.

Reuters reported that hundreds of forest fires in Australia have resulted in 32 deaths since September. According to estimates, a billion animals died when the fires burned 2,500 houses and a third of the area of ​​the bush country in Germany.