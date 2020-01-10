The 268-hp 2020 Toyota GR Yaris is the wildest rally special in years

Loading...

All image credits: Toyota

It’s finally here. The inflated, upset and rally-inspired 2020 Toyota GR Yaris. And it comes with three pedals because of course it does. Maybe there is a god.

The GR Yaris presented today at the Tokyo Auto Salon runs on a new all-wheel-drive version of the TNGA platform from Toyota. According to a press release, the front end of the Toyota GA-B compact car platform and the rear end of the GA-C platform that supports the Corolla will be used. This 4WD system typically has a 60:40 front / rear torque distribution. In sport mode, the car is biased backwards with a split of 30:70. The default setting in title mode is 50:50.

Toyota Gazoo Racing was developed from Toyota’s experience in the World Rally Championship and built the GR Yaris “from scratch”. According to another press release, it has a super rigid but balanced body and an optimized front and rear suspension geometry.

And it sounds like Toyota has brightened the thing up considerably; The GR Yaris has an aluminum hood, a trunk lid and door panels. The roof panel is made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The whole weighs only 1,280 kg and the roof was lowered by 91 mm.

The engine selection includes an evil 1.6-liter turbocharger with direct injection that uses light moving parts in the turbocharger and in the air intake and exhaust system. With 272 hp (268 hp) and 273 lb-ft of torque, Toyota claims to have the world’s highest performance for a three-cylinder engine. And at 167.5 HP per liter, this information could contain water. A Ferrari 488 GTB, on the other hand, produces 169.4 (nice) horsepower per liter. (In Toyota’s Japanese media releases, this performance applies to the Japanese version. The European version is rated at 257 hp.)

All of this is related to a six-speed manual.

The brakes include grooved 356 mm front disks with four-pot calipers. Customers can upgrade the car with an optional Circuit Pack, which offers a Torsen limited slip differential for both axles, a performance-tuned suspension, forged 18-inch alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4s 225 / 40R18 tires.

It is doubtful whether this miraculous thing will ever get to our coast, but Toyota reports that the first special expenses will cost 3.96 million yen (around $ 36,000) and 4.56 million yen (around $ 42,000).

It’s not cheap for a Yaris. But look at it! It’s like a bulldog rally car with sky-high, beefy arches. This three-cylinder must be turned up and excited. The manual will only make it better.

Do everyone a favor if you are seriously considering this. Get the red one.