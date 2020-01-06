The 250-mile Fisker Ocean will be much cheaper than the Tesla Model Y.

Loading...

Henrik Fisker, the designer behind cars like the BMW Z8 and the Fisker Karma, has struggled to keep a car company alive in the past. But he tries again with the Fisker Ocean, an electric crossover with a range of 250 miles, the price of which the upcoming Tesla Model Y clearly undercuts.

It is clear that this is Fisker Inc. now, not the old Fisker Automotive that launched the Fisker Karma – this car became the Karma Revero and the company now works without its old star designer. Instead, he makes Fisker Inc., which previously showed an electric sedan concept, but is really pushing ahead with its new Ocean Crossover.

Fisker unveiled the ocean to a lot of journalists at CES over the weekend, claiming that the electrical crossover could reach a range of 250 to 300 miles from a battery pack that the company believes to be around 80 kWh. The big shock, however, was the starting price of $ 37,499 before tax incentives were applied.

For charging, Fisker Inc. has already announced a contract with Electrify America, one of the fastest growing charging networks in the United States. The full stream can be found on the company’s website.

Initially, the starting price is not too far from the upcoming Tesla Model Y base – also a compact electric crossover – that starts at $ 39,000 before incentives with a range of 230 miles. However, if you remember that Tesla has used up almost all of the federal tax credit, the price of the ocean drops by at least $ 7,500 when applying tax credits for which the Y model does not have this benefit.

That makes the difference between $ 30,000 for the base ocean and $ 39,000 for the Y model, taking into account the available incentives.

If you’d rather lease, Fisker offers a seemingly impossible lease and claims that there are no long-term contracts. The price is $ 379 per month, with $ 2,999 due after a $ 250 reservation fee if you apply now. This reservation fee also applies to vehicle purchases.

The interesting thing about the business, however, is that tenants can return the car after just a month, after several years, or anywhere in between, as long as they pay the monthly rate. Even in a year you will get 30,000 miles.

The interior is said to be 100 percent vegan, the car has a “California mode” that lowers every window at the push of a button. At the CES unveiling, Fisker also showed a karaoke mode similar to the one Tesla recently upgraded its infotainment software with.

Fisker claims that early delivery will begin in late 2021 with a full production increase in 2022, starting in the United States. It is unclear how or where Fisker will manufacture the ocean, but the company claims to have global production capacity as sales increase. The ultimate goal is one million vehicles to be sold by 2027. Not even Tesla did it.