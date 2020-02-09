The 20th trek from Prairie Women on Snowmobiles delivers nearly $ 100,000 on paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

More than $ 60,000 went to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan after Prairie Women on the 20th trek of Snowmobiles. (Facebook / Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan)

By Aaron Schulze

Prairie women on snowmobiles

After six days of sledding, Prairie Women on Snowmobiles made up $ 98,273.10 for breast cancer research and equipment.

For 20 years, the annual event of the non-profit organization takes 10 female snowmobile riders on a 1,600-km journey across 25 communities in Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Cancer Society receives $ 31,793.31 for breast cancer research and $ 66,479.79 goes to the Saskatchewan Cancer Foundation to purchase equipment to stay in the province.

Kelly Kim Rea, president of Prairie Women on Snowmobiles, said it is difficult to compare the 20th trek with previous years. Rea said they raised more than $ 200,000 in some years and less than others, but the last tour through the province was a memorable one.