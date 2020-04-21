The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N Now comes with easy mode

We’ve already seen how easy it is to learn how to steer the manual on the stick shift of the Hyundai Veloster N, although that wasn’t quite what it was expecting. But if you don’t mind, the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N comes with a car.

The Veloster N, a favorite office here (partly because of its solid manual!) Is available now with an optional 8-speed dual-clutch optional transmission, the company is branding its “N DCT,” after its new performance brand.

Hyundai recalls that the transmission brings the car’s performance up to 62 mph from 0 in 5.6 seconds, which is nearly dead, giving or taking a tenth of a second from the Car And Driver’s tested manual transmission test.

But for easy mode, the transmission is still attached to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and if the car comes in just three doors; the only one in the back is curbside.

Hyundai claims that this N-tuned transmission also has a slew of features up its sleeve. I’m just going to quote the version here:

The N DCT comes with video-like features that add driving fun. N Shin Shin (NGS) increases torque by 7 percent from 36.0 to 38.5kgf-m, allowing turbocharger overboost and maximizing the transmission response for 20 seconds – a performance that will certainly induce “driver motor”.

In addition, N Power Shift (NPS) plays when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent of the throttle, thus mitigating any reduction in torque by using upshift to bring maximum power to the wheels. This gives the driver a responsive feeling of dynamic acceleration in the shift.

A DCT comes with N Track Sense Shift (NTS) which discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and automatically activates, selecting the right timing and shift timing as a professional car driver to provide optimal performance. .

I like that the manual is always an option, and I really like that it didn’t prevent the engineers from giving drivers more control over their shifts than most standard automatics. Sounds like a fun gimmicky feature, but I’ll probably use more of the contemporary “exhausts” button in a number of times today.

The only hangup is that it seems to be enabled through the car’s central touchscreen. I prefer a Porsche-style steering wheel, but maybe that’s it.

