The 2021 GMC Yukon is an SUV for adventures of your choice

They are in a wintry tundra, which is hidden under a white sheet. You use both hands to trudge through the snow and ice that have just come down on you and have enveloped you in the dark and cold. They are confused by the avalanche, but can see which way points up and dig freely up where the light is. When you regain consciousness, you’ll notice two huge, clumsy GMCs coming up to you. Both stop near you and the driver’s door opens and waves you on board.

Make your escape!

Read below to get into the luxury comfort of the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali.

To improve the off-road capability of the 2021 GMC Yukon AT4, move your scroll wheel five times down the page.

The Denali

You know that the name Denali has been the upper limit of the Yukon for years. This premium luxury sub-brand split the difference between a standard Yukon and the Escalade from the start. It gets you out of this miserable place in the comfort of not standing in line for the throne-level royalty. According to the GMC, around 60% of Yukon buyers choose the Denali version.

For the first time, GMC has given Denali a bespoke interior with an independent dashboard. Each of the four colors of the Denali interior is combined with wood interior accents to create a noble feeling. All leather surfaces are hand-cut and hand-sewn, which must have been a whole herd of cows.

The Denali cladding is also characterized by a large chrome grill “Galvano” and a standard LED exterior lighting with specially developed LED daytime running lights.

You’ll also find a massive 15-inch head-up display that allows you to keep your eyes on rough terrain. A surround vision camera with which you can watch out for dangers from all sides. This thing has it all!

Here is a new feature that GM is very proud of. It’s called Power Sliding Center Console, which seems completely unnecessary.

The new, first-class interior of the Yukon is equipped with a Power Sliding Center Console, which is available for Denali, AT4 and SLT. The main storage console between the driver and front passenger seats can be pushed back by up to 254 mm and offers a large storage space, which improves the flexibility and organization of the entire storage space.

When the console moves back, drivers have access to an open space for a handbag or bag, as well as an additional hidden drawer under the console’s main storage compartment, which provides safe storage and additional security.

Congratulations, you managed to get yourself safe behind the wheel of the luxurious Denali. They even had time for a nice, warm nap in the “expansive storage space” in the center console.

The AT4

You’re a tough guy and looking for a bit more action for your adventure. You choose the all-terrain AT4 model because you like to say things like “departure angle” and “two-speed transfer case”. You step behind the steering wheel and notice that the dashboard is completely different from what you saw in the Denali. The heated steering wheel is already switched on and your hands feel pleasantly warm when you pay attention to the leather grain.

You definitely don’t like frivolities such as chrome plating or tow hooks in a color other than BRIGHT RED. This thing is screaming on purpose! Where the Denali is a chrome love party, the AT4 keeps things subdued with a black-out design. It must let you know that it is serious.

If the AT4 is equipped with the optional adaptive air suspension, it can create an additional 5 cm of ground clearance. In the highest condition, the Yukon AT4 reaches an approach angle of almost 32 degrees. Aviation also helps save fuel by lowering the Yukon at highway speeds. The driver can lower the truck by a full 5 cm to make it easier for passengers to get in or to load the hatch area in the park.

If you’re considering the standard two-speed transfer case, all-terrain Goodyear tires, all-terrain traction system, downhill speed control, and a whole range of skid plates, this thing should climb or walk around almost anything. Could be.

It gets a little too high-spirited when a massive walrus jumps out in front of you and pierces the engine block of the AT4 with its tusks. They jump into a gorge and die. Good luck next time!

Regardless of which model you choose, you get a larger and more comfortable car than the previous generation of the Yukon. The Yukon is 6.1 inches longer than the old model. Five of these inches are in the wheelbase for more legroom and driving stability. Legroom in the third row has increased by 41 percent and the load space behind the third row has increased by 66 percent. This cargo space is also lower and flatter to make loading easier.

You have the choice between three motors. There are two petrol engines, including a brand new 6.2 liter V8 engine with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque and a brand new 5.3 liter V8 that serves as the production engine. The third option is the new 3-liter inline six-cylinder turbo diesel from GM. All three engines are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

You can make your final choice when the 2021 Yukon and the extra-long Yukon XL go on sale this summer. They are manufactured at the GM plant in Arlington, Texas. The price and full specifications (such as towing capacity) will be released as production approaches.

Thank you for playing!