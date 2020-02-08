The 2021 Ford Bronco two-door prototype looks like an off-road beast in these new photos

All photos of SPIEDBILDETruck Yes, the trucks are good!

A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon jumps joyfully from rock to rock, enjoying the fresh air through its empty doors and roof. However, the Ford Bronco from 2021 is ready to hit and based on these new off-road espionage photos of a two-door prototype, it seems that The Blue Oval will hit hard.

I’m not saying the new Bronco is going to beat the Wrangler in terms of pure rock-crawling capabilities – I think that’s impossible with a production-independent suspension, such as what we’ve seen under the Bronco in various spy shots – but I think that it will steal part of the sales of the Wrangler and possibly offer comparable overall off-road chops.

We have a number of new spy pictures in our hands that show the upcoming Bronco’s two-door variant, breaking down some snowy terrain, and based on the fact that the front tires in the top photo seem to be off the ground, as well as the general suspension, the recent suspension Ford’s teaser video with the Bronco prototype tearing down unpaved paths, and the fact that Ford has shown a Bronco rally car, it is clear that the upcoming Bronco will be more focused on high-speed dune bass than crawling of rocks.

And I think that’s great. The Jeep Wrangler has really started to achieve an asymptote of rock-crawling possibilities. Even if another car manufacturer built something with heavier axes, thicker skid plates and more flex, it would probably not be so much better at crawling, and even as it were, it would a little pointless, given that the capabilities of the Wrangler go well beyond what anyone needs (and far beyond the skill levels of most people). The fact that Ford seems to be coming from a different angle – from the dunes – to the Wrangler is smart, because this is an area where FoMoCo could theoretically lay some real distance between itself and the solid-axle Jeep that dominated the off-road SUV space for decades.

I mean, just look at the sky under the front tires on the top photo. The photo above apparently shows the Bronco landing on its fronts, with at least one rear tire off the ground.

The rubber seems to be the 35-inch muddy terrains of Goodyear that we saw on spy photos a few weeks ago. They are meaty and huge – much larger than everything Jeep offers – and I really like them.

In a few of the photos we see a bit of the bottom of the Bronco. There appears to be a large protective plate under the front holder that probably protects the bits of steering, suspension and power train. The front suspension is completely independent, and that looks like a five-link solid axle at the rear with a few low-hanging lower control arms. The control arms are quite far outboard, so that’s good, although I’m curious to know where the shock absorbers are. It’s nice to see that they don’t look low and inboard, like the Chevy Colorado ZR2.

The fuel tank is also shown on the passenger side. It appears to be covered with a stamped steel skid plate and is quite low, just like the lower steering arm support on the frame:

There is also a large rectangular opening in the front of the vehicle just above the skid plate; I do not know if there is for a remotely mounted charge air cooler for a turbo engine, or if there are sensors for the development of auxiliary functions for the driver. It looks like there is some kind of glass in that opening, as you can see in the photo below – maybe adaptive cruise control?

The real story, however, is the two-door style. I mean, look at what boxy and upright this thing looks like with just a few side closures – it’s fantastic!:

The black trim on the top and rear makes it clear that this Bronco will certainly be convertible (we have seen enough patents to know that). In between, the huge tires, the small protrusions, the good ground clearance and the compact wheelbase and the cool proportions of this two-door model, I have to admit that I am quite pumped to finally show this thing its sheet metal work. It looks like it’s a real beast off-road, and looks like this.

Here are some more images of the next generation Ford Bronco, so you can fantasize about the possibilities. I myself dream of V8s and manual transmissions – a long question, I know – but you do it:

.