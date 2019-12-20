The 2021 BMW iX3 electric crossover should be pretty good

Loading...

Images: BMW iX3 Concept through BMW

Mercedes-Benz, Audi and even Jaguar have already launched electric crossovers, and now BMW has to catch up. The good news is that the electrified X3 called the BMW iX3 is emerging to be a fairly solid car.

While BMW has not published the official US specifications. UU., We can get a lot of information about European things. The BMW iX3 is expected to go into production later this year with rear-wheel drive, a combined engine and transmission unit that generates 286 horsepower and about 295 lb-ft of torque, and an estimated range of more than 440 km in the WLTP test cycle, or approximately 270 miles from a 74 kWh battery.

As we learned with Porsche Taycan, the estimate of the US EPA range. UU. It will probably be much lower, closer to 200 miles, after taking into account the heat and cold condition tests, which provides a wider range of conditions at larger ends for the powertrain to run compared to WLTP tests, which often make the US range estimate much lower

Anyway, those numbers are pretty good when it comes to power compared to the BMW X3 petrol base, which has 248 HP and 258 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Of course, if you do the calculations, the X3 gas fuel tank provides you with approximately 465 miles of "range" based on your combined MPG. But that kind of practicality will not do the planet any favor.

While these iX3 figures do not match the Mercedes-Benz EQC or the Audi E-Tron, both models offer more hardware for their more impressive performance figures, which also offer all-wheel drive. They are likely to have a higher price than the rear-wheel drive iX3 will order, although higher-performance versions of the iX3 are likely on the way, including a all-wheel drive model.

The iX3 will be BMW's first EV crossover and its most practical EV so far. The fifth generation of the BMW eDrive technology powertrain technology will also support the production of the BMW iNext crossover later in 2021.

Oh yes, I should probably also mention that the normal BMW X3 will not go anywhere soon.

.