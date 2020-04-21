The 2021 BMW 4 Series tries on some M-parts

The teasing streaks continue as spy photographers take some more revealing photos of the BMW 20 Class 4-Coupe.

However, this is not your typical model as it seems to be equipped with the M Performance Parts range.

While the components don’t necessarily jump at you, the coupe has front splitters and canaries. We also see aerodynamic side skirts that are more pronounced than in the standard model.

No other changes seem to happen, as the wheels and brakes are similar to those of the previous M440i prototypes.

When the 4 Series echoes with its sedan, we can expect a range of M Performance Parts, including a front splitter, a rear diffuser and tinted taillights. There may also be carbon earrings, carbon fiber mirror hats and a carbon fiber rear spoiler. You can also expect the “befier” brake system, the range of wheels and “M Performance”.

Owners can also count on an assortment of interior items. These will probably include the M Performance steering wheel, special mats and several carbon fiber components.

No matter what parts are offered, the 4 Series will have a variety of engine options, including a 2-liter turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine with 255 hp. The M440i, on the other hand, will have a 3-liter six-cylinder turbocharged 3-liter engine with a capacity of 382 hp. (285 kW / 387 hp) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).

Of course, there will be a new M4 with a 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo engine, which develops 473 hp. (353 kW / 480 hp) and 442 lb-ft of torque. If that is not enough, the Competitor variant will increase this number to 503 hp. (375 kW / 510 PS).

