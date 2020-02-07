The 2020 Toyota Highlander XSE is for parents who want to feel less dead inside

All images: Toyota

Ah, children. A necessary evil if society ever progresses. Between their constant demands, shouting, junk and nonsensical questions, their parents must continue (or else they go to jail). It is a thankless existence that I would not wish anyone, but at least the Toyota Highlander XSE from 2021 is there to make these parents feel a little less dead within.

Unveiled yesterday at the Chicago Auto Show in 2020, this is the first time a Highlander has ever been subjected to an XSE treatment, as if you were getting a Corolla. It’s “more fun for the parents,” Toyota says kindly in its press release.

“The Highlander XSE is designed for people who need SUV functionality, but who really lack sport sedans, and combines bold exterior design with more agile driving reflexes,” says the automaker. The Highlander XSE is indeed offered with front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive and has a 3.5-liter V6 that is linked to an eight-speed gearbox. The available horsepower is 295 – more than enough to take Cayden to clarinet lessons, Brayden to soccer practice and also Hayden, wherever Hayden goes.

At the PTA meetings it can be so difficult to get a word when Stacy, the super mom who juggles effortlessly in her powerful career, twin girls, three bathroom renovations and yet managed to bring gluten-free brownies to the bake sale, talks loudly about how she can juggle effortlessly with her high-power career, bring twin girls, three bathroom renovations and yet gluten-free brownies to the bake sale. Maybe if you just make more effort, Lauren.

On the other hand, you need much smaller wins. Such as compliments. These are small drops of cough for the soul. Toyota knows this.

“The Highlander XSE processes curves and the design takes compliments,” Toyota offers helpfully. The car has 20-inch wheels, stronger springs and rear stabilizer bars. The shocks are also tuned for lower friction.

All this leads to more manageability. How much handling? Hard to say. Let’s assume less than a Lotus Exige, more than a Chevy Suburban.

There is no time left on the day for self-care between school, extracurricular lessons and long commuting to a job that you hate but still have because you need health insurance. But don’t worry, because the Highlander XSE looks fantastic if you never do that. (Dry shampoo, honey. Try it.)

Toyota just likes to talk about how ‘aggressive’ it is now:

To reach the XSE class, Highlander received a make-over in bumper-to-bumper style. The front fascia, grille and lower spoiler are exclusive to this model and give a more aggressive attitude. The restyled upper grille joins a much larger lower air intake that is integrated into the new bumper, with a spoiler underneath. Unique headlights have black accents and light strip DRLs.

At the back there is a shock: the very first exposed exhaust with a colon on a Highlander – and no less chrome.

EXPOSED exhaust with a colon, you say? This is a car for families. Nothing may be exposed.

“Black roof rails, mirror covers and window frames are the subtle cool factor.” Everyone knows that no parent is cool. A baby is not an accessory. Good thing this Highlander can be cool for you.

It is not enough that you have to deal with your own screaming spawn every day, because if you want them to become quasi-functional members of society, you have to socialize them. This means friends. This means occasionally tolerating someone else’s screaming spawn. This means carpooling. Doesn’t the plastic bottle of vodka from the bottom shelf that you picked up last Tuesday look really friendly in times of coercion like this?

But again, the Highlander XSE offers you coverage:

Inside, the Highlander XSE swings black Softex upholstered seats with fabric inserts, while mood lighting and carbon fiber finish on the instrument panel set the mood. A striking two-tone red and black leather-covered interior with a red-stitched instrument panel is available and will certainly create a bit of jealousy.

So what should you do if you sail around these greasy meatballs filled with pasta? Listen how they talk?

Heaven, no. Don’t be absurd.

The car comes with a “Premium Audio 1200-Watt, 11-speaker JBL sound system.” So the next time a reedy voice calls from the back that your music is “boring” or “bad” or “not the frozen soundtrack,” Just turn that volume up, drown everything and “breathe new life into old hair bands.” “Haha! Because you are old! And you have an old taste in music!

Toyota says it expects about 12 percent of Highlander buyers to go for this “sharper family carrier.” The figure is not higher, I suspect, because too many people in this demography have already become comatose while packing a brown paper bag with Lunchables. They haven’t moved out of the kitchen for three weeks.

.