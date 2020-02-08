The 2020 Rallye Monte Carlo Historique Had The Good Cars

Photo: Jo Lillini (ACM)

A few weeks ago we brought you the news of the 2020 Rallye Monte Carlo. But that race was filled with Hyundais and Toyotas. Alpines, Porsches and not one, not two, but three mighty Lancia Stratos (Stratoses? Stratii? Straterix?) Participated in this week’s Rallye Monte Carlo Historique. You know, the good cars.

Starting from a number of points in Europe, participants in the rally sought their way to their destination in Monte Carlo, who participated in a number of open and closed rallys along the way. This is sort of how the regular Monte Carlo Rally was performed at the start in 1911, where competitors met or “rallyed” when they approached Monaco. Although the regular rally now meets the guidelines of the World Rally Championship, the spirit of the original remains with the Historique.

The Monte Carlo Historique Rally, although officially approved by the Federation Internationale d’Automobile (FIA), is more a celebration of the iconic rallies of the 20th century than a race. To participate, your car must be a model entered in the regular Monte Carlo Rally between 1911 and 1980.

Now they are the infamous Group B cars that competed between 1982 and 1986, but it leaves many legendary cars from the 60s and 70s eligible. You know, those good cars I mentioned earlier.

The full list of all participants and their cars (303 in total) can be found here, but I wanted to highlight some of my favorites. As I said, there were three Lancia Stratoses, but there were also ten Alpines, almost fifty Porsches and even a Polski Fiat 125P.

The overall winners of the 2020 rally, the 23rd of its kind, were Dane Henrik Bjerregaard and Czech Jaromir Svec in their ’79 Ford Escort RS2000, followed by Rafael Fernandez Cosin and Julen Martinez Huarte in a 1970 Lancia Fulvia HF 1.6. of the top three were Juan Carlos Zorilla-Hierro and Marcoz Gutierrez-Dominguez in a Golf GTI from78. All great cars, and I am sure everyone has had an incredible time.

