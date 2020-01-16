The 2020 Polaris Slingshot has a new 203 HP engine and an optional automatic

Picture: Polaris

There is a new Polaris slingshot in the scene and a number of improvements to a similar formula. According to Polaris, the new autocycle consists of 70% new parts, although it is largely similar to the model it is replacing. One of these parts is really important; the new engine. The GM Ecotec 2.4-liter that has been driving the shot since 2014 is gone. It has been replaced by a brand new Polaris-specific device with more power and torque.

The new Polaris ProStar motor is a 2-liter in-line quad that is available in two different power levels. The entry-level Slingshot SL is only supplied with the new automated manual transmission, which transmits 173 hp at 8500 rpm (!) And 120 lb-ft of torque to the single rear wheel. The sporty, high-performance tricycle model, the Slingshot R, is powered by the 203 hp version of the ProStar with 144 lb-ft of torque. R buyers can choose between an automated or a 5-speed manual transmission.

Prices for the 2020 slingshot start at $ 26,499 for the SL model. If you want an R, the manual transmission costs $ 30,999 and the AutoDrive transmission costs $ 32,699. The 2020 Slingshot will go on sale in spring.

The biggest blessing of the outgoing slingshot was the entry-level S, which started at just $ 20,999. In my opinion, this is the best value for money for brand new performance cars. That’s almost five giants cheaper than an MX-5 Sport. If this entry-level model doesn’t show up in the 2021 lineup, I will be seriously disappointed.

In conclusion, I would like to say that I am one of the few automotive enthusiasts who love the old slingshot. It was a very fun thing with the car, and it’s a lot of fun dragging it down a winding mountain road. It is a light sports car with a manual transmission, a rear wheel drive and a tendency to oversteer. What would be better? It feels like a cyberpunk reinterpretation of a classic British sports car like an MGB (only reliable), which is why it’s great.

If the new car has improved infotainment, steering, braking and performance, it can only lead to a better driving experience, and I’m looking forward to testing this theory.