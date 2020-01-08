Loading...

The controversy surrounding the 2019 Oscar host threatened to overshadow the actual films. Kevin Hart got the job and resigned a few days later after old homophobic tweets and jokes he’d made in the past came back into the public eye. After the search for a replacement proved unsuccessful, the show went on for the first time in 30 years without a moderator.

As it turned out, the hostless Oscars were a bit slimmer and a little more popular. The show reached 29.6 million viewers, compared to 26.5 million the previous year (although the Oscars had pulled 33-40 million in previous years). And today ABC announced that this year’s Academy Awards will be broadcast without hosts.

Instead, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, told the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that “they were big bucks for star power and musical numbers last year,” with Taylor Swift and Company in all-digital fur technology. Trust me: a full Catstravaganza corresponds to enormous reviews.

The 2020 Academy Awards will air on ABC on February 9, 2020 (excluding hosts).

