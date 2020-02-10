The 2020 Oscars ’Most Cringeworthy Moment Came Courtesy or Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot

“All women are superheroes,” said Sigourney Weaver late in an aimless and desperate production of the Academy Awards. She wasn’t the only one – Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, female superheroes of competing corporate franchises depicted by the very serious Gal Gadot and Brie Larson, stood next to the veteran actress.

The superwomen read a blinding, hardly coherent text with all the good intentions in the world, including a labeled line-up about a fight club for all women and a boring line about women in the industry who are asked what it’s like to be a woman in the industry. Then the trio introduced Eimear Noone, the first female conductor to the Oscars, who – in a horrific move that was certainly not Noone’s choice – only led the orchestra for the Best Original Score nominees, and nothing else for any other part of the ceremony. It was a clear example of tokenism: as long as we can see her, she can behave.

Unfortunately, Sigourney lied. Not all women are superheroes. In fact, neither of us – superheroes are not human beings, which is the point. Nor are we all simple, mortal heroes; I don’t have the numbers, but I am willing to bet that many of us ladies are cowards or otherwise worthless, just like all the other sexes. What Sigourney meant, when we are generous, is that women in different cultures are generally expected to be better, brave in ways that are rarely recognized as brave. But what that remarkable introduction to the shortened moment of Noone demonstrated is that Hollywood believes that feminism is exactly what it is: primetime girl power. In this glitzy universe, equality means a shiny statue for the girls who make their way to the top; no demand for a just society that says goodbye to patriarchy and all other forms of unfair dominance and inequality, including racism, imperialism, heterosexism and capitalism.

Eventually, in a movement that made it seem uncomfortable that the award ceremony was planned around the result, the winner of Best Original Score happened to go to Joker and therefore to the only nominated woman, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. With the announcement, Guðnadóttir technically became the first woman to win the Best Original Score, since the first two women who won in 1996 and 1997 win for categories (shortly) divided between musical or comedy and drama. Unfortunately, due to the bizarre presentation of the superhero and the moment to execute tokens, an undoubted triumph for Guðnadóttir had the patronizing hue of empowerment. Certainly, Guðnadóttir (who also scored the acclaimed mini-series Chernobyl and won the prize season for her work at Joker) won on the basis of her artistry, not just because Oscar members screamed for the veneer of social justice – that was the task of the ceremony producers. But by framing its prize with the embarrassing proclamations of Sigourney and co., The Academy eventually undermined more than one musician for influence.

Guðnadóttir understood the more generous meaning of her victory and expressed in her speech the wish that this prize encourages more girls and women to pursue music as authors and not only as instruments. It is a beautiful message, but one that mainly leaves things to those girls and women, who encounter many more obstacles than a biased Academy membership on their way to composing music.

That is what the Academy does not want you to know: they can do so much more than hand out trophies.

