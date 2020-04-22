The 2020 Mazda CX-30 looks like an attractive package

A few months after the Mazda CX-30 was introduced to the US market during last year’s LA Motor Show, Roadshow was able to excite the new crossover.

All US-designed CX-30s are equipped with a 2.5-liter Skyactiv four-cylinder engine producing 186hp. and torque (182 lb-ft), combined with a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission.

The reviewer notes in this clip that the crossover may feel a bit sluggish due to these relatively low horsepower and torque. However, he says that turning on the sport mode does improve the driving experience, as one might expect.

Read more: 2020 Mazda CX-30 arrives in America with 186 bhp from $ 21,900

In fact, Roadshow seems to be completely taken in by the overall feel of the CX-30, including its driving powers, saying that the ride is more fun than the likes of Honda HR-V, Nissan Rogue Sport and Subaru Crosstrek. The tester was equipped with a Mazda i-Activ all-wheel drive system, but the CX-30 is also available with front-wheel drive.

Inside, the CX-30 ticks most of the crossover buyers’ boxes. For example, it includes an 8.8-inch center screen and comes with a head-up display. There are also eight dynamic sound systems with HD Radio and hands-free phone and audio connectivity. Those looking for some more features can opt for the CX-30 Select, which will add Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic, and advanced Mazda-free recording. The only thing missing from the vehicle is the touch screen, as Mazda prefers physical guidance to the entertainment center in the center console.

Prices for the Mazda CX-30 by 2020 start at $ 21,900 and reach $ 29,600 for the flagship CX-30 Premium complete with all-wheel drive.

