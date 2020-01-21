The 2020 Jaguar I-Pace proves that the anxiety of autonomy is a reality

The Jaguar I-Pace was the first serious electric rival to the Tesla Model X, but in the real world, is that really all it cracked? To find out, Harry Metcalfe tested a day of driving in the UK.

Metcalfe started its journey with the I-Pace battery seated at 100% and the estimated autonomy at 244 miles (392 km). As with all electric cars, the range displayed on the vehicle’s digital instrument cluster can vary considerably depending on the use.

Much of the test involved the founder of Evo Magazine driving along the highway for a few long passages.

Driving on a highway in a gasoline or diesel vehicle reduces fuel consumption, but in the Jaguar I-Pace the opposite happens because constant high speeds quickly drain the battery. This is partly because the car is unable to use its regenerative braking system on the highway.

Halfway through his test, the seasoned reporter is trying to charge the I-Pace at one of the various fast-charging stations littered across the UK. At the first station, he discovers that all the chargers have been taken while at the second charging station, he is unable to use it due to a problem with the contactless payment system. He finally gives up on the idea of ​​charging him.

Once the test was completed, the I-Pace could only collect 192.5 miles (308 km) before its battery was discharged. It’s about 50 miles less than the car promised earlier today.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEyfCcAbtKU (/ integrated)