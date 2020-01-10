The 2020 Honda Civic Type R will feed engine noise

Loading...

Picture: Honda

If you ask an automotive enthusiast about his favorite part for a vehicle, the answer is not as trivial as a “manual transmission”. It’s definitely an engine sound that’s new in 2020, too, Honda Civic Type R. Just kidding about the first part. The latter is unfortunately true.

Picture: Honda

Honda unveiled the 2020 version of the Civic at the Tokyo Auto Salon this week and, like the new medium-duty Civic Si performance model, said it would get some updates for the new model year.

These include styling, performance and aerodynamic improvements, the Honda Sensing safety suite as standard and the “active noise control”, which Honda calls “modifying [ying] the interior noise in connection with the selected driving mode” The CTR engine is to a certain extent from supports the indoor speakers to make noise – a practice that has become increasingly common in the industry in recent years.

Picture: Honda

Type R maintains its basic specifications From previous model years, which is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with turbocharger that delivers 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The new car gets at least a new exterior color that is exclusive to the Type R that Honda Boost Blue calls.

Honda didn’t go into pricing or other peculiarities, but said the 2020 Type R for the U.S. will hit the market later in the winter. Until then we may have warmed up to this idea of ​​”active tone control”.

…. no.