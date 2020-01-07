The 2020 Honda Civic Si is still a lot of car for $ 25,000

Loading...

A prototype of the 2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe. Image: Honda

Some cars are just good – not the kind of good that impresses a large audience simply because of their badge or the expensive toys and electronics that go with it, but the kind of good that is meant for a car enthusiast whose taste is slowly disappearing. The 2020 Honda Civic Si is one of these cars.

And even with a few tweaks for the new model year, the Si keeps its character exactly where it always was.

(Full disclosure: Honda provided accommodation, a couple of meals, and access to the Austin Circuit of the Americas to toss the new Civic Si around.)

The Civic Si has been an affordable auto standby enthusiast for decades, though Americans have left manual gearboxes and smaller cars for vending machines and SUVs. Maybe you saw memes about it.

However, it’s easy to forget that in the midst of the crossover and SUV takeover in North America, automakers like Ford are killing their small cars and hatches to better appeal to the masses, which affordable cars for enthusiasts still do For some companies, it is important enough to keep them going to manufacture – even if, like the Si, they are the same affordable enthusiast vehicles that we have always known, rather than brand new ideas.

What’s new for 2020?

The 2020 Honda Civic Si was released earlier this year with a base MSRP of $ 25,000 for both body styles, coupe and sedan. If you want a Civic hatchback with a track record, you’ll have to upgrade to Type R or settle for the much milder sports hatchback version.

The base MSRP cost $ 700 last model year, and the more expensive 2020 model comes with some new features while maintaining the familiar mechanical setup: a six-speed manual transmission and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 205 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque.

Major innovations for the Si include a number of new safety functions, as the 2020 model will receive both the automaker’s Honda Sensing safety suite and new headlights. The safety suite has driver assistance functions such as collision-reducing braking, wheel and brake settings for lane or road deviations, adaptive speed control and traffic sign recognition. The headlights were switched from halogens to LEDs.

LEDs sound like an improvement over halogens on the surface. But just like the 2019 Si, the 2020 car got the lowest of four insurance ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety: bad. The big difference is what each headlight set has been docked for: poor driver visibility in the 2019 model and excessive glare when faced with other cars this model year.

Headlight ratings for the Honda Civic Si 2019 and 2020, Image: IIHS

So if you are considering whether to buy the Civic Si 2019 or 2020, also decide who you want to disadvantage in terms of visibility.

According to Honda, the 2020 car also has a 6 percent shorter axle ratio for “improved acceleration” and a decently lower EPA fuel consumption – compared to 32 MPG in 2019, the 2020 car only gets an estimated 30 mpg.

The coupé and the sedan were slightly revised in 2020, both inside and out. B. new red patterns on the seats compared to a blacker interior in the last model year as well as darker standard wheels.

The Honda Civic Si 2019 (left) and the Honda Civic Si 2020 (right). Picture: Honda

The new Civic Si also has an “active tone control”, which is an original expression that engine noise is pumped in through the speakers. That could be the last thing anyone wanted, but hey, that’s car manufacturing, not democracy.

The driving experience

Driving the new Si is great if you are not annoyed about fifth instead of third gear because the placement is so close. Each layer is as gentle as the clutch pedal, which is so easy to use that a cat could probably work with it.

There are no strange snap points and the pedal is just noticeable enough without feeling heavy. It’s effortless, even in city traffic and even with your first whirl in the car. The impression the Si makes is almost like that of Miata: Honda has this car to the point that nothing stands out particularly well or badly – just that the car itself is good overall. The first gear feels nervous and almost too short, but you can get used to everything if you have driven a bit.

The Si is not just a car that someone could force themselves to live as a daily driver if they really wanted to. In fact, it’s a good everyday driver with plenty of space and a comfortable freeway ride for a $ 25,000 car with manual seat adjustment and fabric seats.

It’s also more understated in styling – and tastier for many people – than the more powerful and expensive Type R hatchback, which comes with 306 horsepower and the styling of some might be like a transformer.

The new, matte black 18-inch wheels won’t immediately ask you to notice them, like the earlier gunmetal ones, but when you do, they look great.

Basically, the new Si isn’t overkill, but it’s an eye-catcher as soon as you bother to see it.

The interior of the new Si is tailored to the driver, but comfortably from both front seats, as expected, as expected, it copes well with curves and height differences, no matter how hard you drive. It also has a vibrant dash display that deviates from the passenger seat, and always ensures that the driver knows when the red line is approaching by beeps.

The safety functions in the Si want you as the driver to know when to use the BRAKE BRAKE BRAKES, even if you don’t have to press the brake pedal as quickly as the car. It gets annoying, but safety features on a car are a plus when you need them – even if they can get tiring at times when you don’t. And being there when you need it is the whole point.

Plus, the Honda Civic Si is just fun, from the effortless shifting to the fact that you’re sitting in a car with sporty badges and a stupid wing on the back in traffic. That is what it is known for, and it is still today – even at a time when most buyers do not rush to dealer lots with “small cars” and “manual gearbox” on their wish lists, especially in the price range around $ 20,000.

The Civic Si is fun to have fun, and there aren’t many cars left.

For this reason, we are lucky enough to have good cars like the Si nearby, even if the new one might blind us while driving towards it at night. It only takes a few minutes in the car to remember.

+

Styling, ease of use, daily viability, performance

–

Pushiness of certain safety features, poorly classified headlights

TL; DR

The 2020 Honda Civic Si retains the fun character it always had and adds a few standard safety features to get it into the new model year.

power

205 HP • 192 LB-FT