The 2020 Genesis GV80 is a brave first effort

Picture: All pictures Genesis

Korean brand Genesis presented its first luxury SUV at a private event in Seoul on Tuesday evening. The 2020 Genesis GV80 is expected to go on sale in South Korea later this month, and will soon be available in the rest of the world. After a quick look at the SUV on the eve of the new year, we’ve been in the dark ever since. Genesis is finally getting the details of this machine.

This is a very nice first effort by the company with an apparently very luxurious interior with a beautiful double spoke steering wheel, lots of buttons and knobs and nice, pleated leather surfaces. Check out the massive 14.5-inch center stack display! Apparently, the displays are equipped with a sensor that tracks the driver’s eyes to achieve a three-dimensional effect on the screen. I’m assuming this works similarly to Nintendo’s 3DS handheld device, I’m looking forward to seeing how it works with my own eyes.

The Korean market will equip the SUV with a 3-liter inline six-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which is not expected to be exported to this market. However, a couple of turbocharged engines are in sight, including a 2.5-liter in-line four and a Genesis-specific 3.5-liter V6. Performance figures have not yet been announced. All of these engines are equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior styling is a bit busy at the front, but it clears up when we go back. I’m not sure what I think of the narrow double-split headlights, but the large grille is pretty stately. I absolutely loathe the fender vents. According to Genesis, this vehicle will be an indication of the future design of the brand. So get used to this company face.

It is apparently about the size of an X5 and is optionally equipped with a seat in the third row. It looks much bigger in pictures. I have to look at it to really judge for myself.

In the meantime, we welcome another Lux SUV to the 2020 automotive landscape. I’m sure it’s good, but did we really need it?