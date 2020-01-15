The 2020 Genesis GV80 fully unveiled in Korea, this year in America

The 2020 Genesis GV80 has become the company’s very first SUV after weeks of leaks and teasers. It joins the G70, G80 and G90 in the current range of the company.

Genesis offered the world a preview of the GV80 with the launch of a concept in 2017. To the surprise of many, the production SUV remains fairly faithful to the concept’s design. Seen from the front, it is impossible to ignore the triangular front grille and the concept “Quad Lamps”, although enlarged for the series model. The Korean company claims that the design of the SUV’s front fairing was inspired by the shape of the company logo.

Turn to the side of the GV80 and other striking pieces include a large piece of trim on the front wheel arches as well as a pair of sharp lines extending along the doors and continuing to the sides of the SUV . The sharp rear side windows like the concept are also particularly striking, as are the 22-inch wheels.

At the rear, the GV80 includes split taillights similar to the headlights, a small spoiler that extends on the roof and a subtle lip spoiler on the trunk lid. There is also a huge Genesis designation between the rear lights. Many body panels, including the doors, hood and tailgate are made of lightweight aluminum.

Related: The 2020 Genesis G90 Will Start At $ 73,195, Up To Nearly $ 80,000

As for the interior, the Genesis designers clearly tried to stay somewhat faithful to the concept and installed a leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. A large 14.5-inch infotainment screen is also placed on the dashboard. This screen can be controlled via a control panel on the center console that includes a handwriting recognition system that allows users to simply write the names of destinations, for example.

Genesis is particularly proud of the tranquility of the GV80’s interior thanks to the development of an active road noise control system which analyzes road noise in real time and generates sound waves of the opposite phase in just 0.002 seconds.

Elsewhere, the South Korean automaker has equipped the SUV with 10 standard airbags, including a central airbag in the front seat to reduce head injuries in the event of a passenger collision with the head during a side impact . Other key safety features of the GV80 include intelligent cruise control, front collision avoidance assistance, rear collision avoidance assistance, a roadside assistance system and a warning warning driver. There is also rear anti-collision assistance and parking anti-collision assistance.

Another impressive technology found in the Genesis GV80 is the “electronically controlled suspension with road view” system which uses the front camera to analyze the road surface and adjust the suspension accordingly.

What motors are available?

In South Korea, the GV80 will initially be sold with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-diesel engine offering up to 274 hp and 434 lb-ft of torque (589 Nm) coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Two petrol engines will also be available depending on the market. The base gasoline engine will be a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine developing 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque (422 Nm). (530 Nm) of torque. As standard, the GV80 is sold in a rear-wheel drive configuration, but all-wheel drive is an option.

The Genesis GV80 will be launched in South Korea this month. It remains to be seen when it finds its way to the American market.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21RyUmsYjHU (/ integrated)

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…