The 2020 Corvette C8 has a neat front license plate holder

No one likes front license plates, but unfortunately for most buyers of new cars, they are a necessity (at least in most areas). Fortunately, Chevrolet has designed the front bumper of the new Corvette C8 so that it can support a license plate in the front without ruining the appearance of the sports car.

As these images and a video from Corvette Blogger reveal, those purchasing the new Corvette in U.S. states or overseas markets that require front plates can remove a small piece of black trim found in the center of the bumper before. With this plastic trim removed, the mounting holes for a plate are exposed and there is a small indentation where the plate is located.

For the best look, owners will need to slightly bend their plates to match the angular shape of the Corvette’s nose.

There are a multitude of advantages from which the C8 benefits compared to all its predecessors thanks to the central engine configuration. One of the smallest benefits is that the absence of a traditional front grille means that a license plate will not block any air flow to the engine as it could in a front engine car.

In the United States, a total of 31 states require front license plates.

Production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray models for customers will begin in February. Chevrolet had hoped to start the first deliveries before the end of 2019, but the UAW went on strike during the second half of September and most of October forced the automaker to delay production.

Images courtesy of Corvetteblogger, used with permission