The 2020 BAFTA’s Dress Code asked celebrities to repeat dresses from their wardrobe

The BAFTAs of this year 2020 go into history for a very special reason.

The annual event followed a sustainable route and guests were instructed to attend the event in the most environmentally friendly way. Before even setting foot in Royal Albert Hall, guidelines were sent on how celebrities could minimize their carbon footprint. The guidelines cover everything from planning environmentally-friendly travel arrangements to offering a vegetable menu for participants.

However, the most intriguing rules of the evening were the rules around a sustainable dress code. Each participant was given a sustainable fashion overview made by the London College of Fashion’s Center, complete with a list of pre-approved brands, resellers and rental options for looks with a red carpet. None of these rules were mandatory, but visitors were strongly encouraged to repeat existing items in their wardrobe or look for sustainable brands.

Most notably, Duchess Kate Middleton followed the guidelines and repeated an Alexander McQueen dress she wore in 2012 during her tour in Malaysia.

Other stars that followed the sustainable guidelines were Saoirse Ronan who opted for a Gucci dress that recycled discarded satin fabric. Daisy Ridley also followed the example in her floating Oscar de la Renta dress that was made with sustainably produced fabric.

View some of the sustainable looks for the BAFTAs for 2020 below: