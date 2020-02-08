The 2020 Audi S3 is a phenomenal engine that does the hard work for you – The Sun

AUDI is really the brand that makes everything look good.

When most manufacturers test unfinished cars on public roads, as you know, they cover them with “camouflage”.

3

The 2020 prototype of the Audi S3 is extremely clever because everyone can get in and have endless fun driving

In the end, they make them look like the acid of a Vietnam veteran, all the psychedelic eddies and curls.

But not audi. No. When dressing up a test mule, they reach for their wallets instead of annoying passers-by with headaches and aching eyes.

Check out this prototype of the 2020 Audi S3 that I drove just before the A3 unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

The 18 year old in me would decide it immediately. It is also not the first time.

3

Audi should be commended for taming a very fast car that anyone can drive

When Audi unveiled a camouflaged version of the e-tron electric off-road vehicle, the black and orange color scheme made many admirers wonder if they could buy it the way it was.

Apart from the insane camouflage, I can’t say much about what the final version will look like.

I had a good butcher with the finished A3 Sportback after driving the S3 prototype, but I can’t say until Geneva. Watch this room. However, I can tell you how the new S3 drives work.

The S3 is under the incredibly fast RS3 and is a rather inconspicuous premium hot hatch that can keep up with cars like the Mercedes-AMG A35 and the VW Golf R.

Endless driving pleasure

That said, it still makes 306 horsepower – a number that, thanks to the WLTP rules that make life more difficult, is currently unchanged from the old to the new model.

So what’s new when there is no more electricity available? Well, quite a bit, but everything under the skin.

The S3 is equipped with the most advanced version, the Quattro all-wheel drive system, which is now better integrated with dampers, drive modes and progressive steering.

I refuse to use the cliché “It runs like on rails”. Let’s just say it becomes a foolproof high-speed curve tool.

3

The progressive steering system makes it possible to increase the weight of the steering when the speed increases

The multi-plate clutch controls the torque transmitted to the front and rear axles and is in constant connection with the dampers. These provide information about what’s going on on the road, whether the traction is slipping and how the driver likes, well, drive.

With this information, it knows exactly how much electricity should go where. But that’s not all. In a high speed curve, the electronic stabilization control gently bites the wheels on the inside of the curve with the brakes, pulls the car into the curve and stiffens the dampers on the outside wheels to better regulate the situation.

With increasing speed, the weight of the steering increases thanks to the progressive steering system, which finds the optimal feedback. You never have to correct your line in the middle of the curve.

It’s all extremely clever, but for a purist driver, it may not be the car you choose. A straightforward 0-62mph time of around 4.7 seconds and an unshakable approach to even the most difficult winding roads is all well and good, but for me the car does too much.

road test

GOLD DUST

Dacia Duster is a real bargain with the same engine as the new Mercedes A-Class

road test

ELECTRIFYING RIDES

The new Leaf electric motors from Nissan are fun, fast and ensure that they really stand out

road test

FISH, BASH, BOSH!

The trunk of the Ford Puma is synonymous with an aquarium or an ice box

road test

BUILDER’S T

VW Transporter 6.1 is a good choice for £ 10 a day to run your business

MAN ON A MISSION

John McGuinness digs Norton and signs with Kawasaki for Isle of Man TT

road test

SORTED BY ‘E’ AND WHIZ

The “Baby” Honda e is a cool, clever and cheap electric car

The S3 doesn’t ask you to adapt your driving style to the conditions, but does the hard work and makes you look like Lewis, while actually doing very little – and learning.

In fairness, Audi should be praised for taming a very fast car so that everyone can jump in and have endless driving fun.

And if I can have it in this black and white color scheme, I won’t complain about anything.

IMPORTANT FACTS

Important facts: AUDI S3

Price: £ 37,000 (est)

Engine: 2 liters of turbo gasoline

0-62 miles per hour: 4.7 seconds

Top speed: 155 miles per hour

Economy: 40mpg

CO2: 160 g / km

The new fully electric Honda e is a combination of dynamic performance, refined comfort and the latest technology