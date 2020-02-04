The 2020 4K HDR TVs from Sony can be pre-ordered from just $ 700

When Sony introduced its product range at CES 2020, Sony offered a number of new TVs for 2020. Now we have the first prices and pre-order information for two of these new models: the X800H 4K HDR LED TV and the higher quality LED TV. End of X950H 4K HDR LED TV.

This is how the new models, sizes and prices stack up:

X800H 4K HDR LED TV

85-inch: $ 2,700

75-inch: $ 1,800

65-inch: $ 1,200

55-inch: $ 1,000

49-inch: $ 750

43-inch: $ 700

You can pre-order the X800H immediately from Amazon or other authorized Sony retailers.

Sony didn’t say much about the X800H at the Las Vegas show, but it’s a high-performance TV. It uses Sony’s 4K HDR processor X1 and 4K-X-Reality Pro technology, which improve the display of 4K HDR images and also enable excellent scaling of non-4K material.

Both Dolby Vision and HDR10 are supported for maximum HDR compatibility, and Dolby Atmos is also supported. All 2020 TVs from Sony are Android TVs. This means that Google Assistant is on board and can be called up using the voice button on the included smart remote control. You can use a Chromecast function for the TV with an Android device. Apple AirPlay 2 also gives Apple device owners the same screen sharing features.

As a smart TV, it’s pretty impressive too. In addition to the hundreds of apps supported by Android TV, there is also Amazon Alexa compatibility, which allows you to control the functions of the TV using an Echo Smart speaker or another Alexa device. With the HomeKit from Apple, the X800H can be added to a variety of automated functions using HomeKit scenes.

X950H 4K HDR LED TV

85-inch: $ 5,000

49-inch: $ 1,200

As with the X800H, you can pre-order the X950H from Amazon. The X950H will of course be available in other sizes, but Sony announces that prices or availability will be announced at a later date.

The X950H series is significantly more powerful than the X800H. Sony’s most powerful 4K LED TV is the company’s X1 Ultimate image processor – the same chip used in its 8K models. X-Tended Dynamic Range Pro ensures that HDR images look optimal – with the support of Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The X950H also benefits from Sony’s acoustic multi-audio design, which places tweeters behind the screen – but higher up – to give elements such as dialogs a more realistic sound. Dolby Atmos rounds off its audio chops.

Just like the X800H, it has all the smart TV features here, including Android TV, Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility, AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit, but the X950H takes this further with hands-free Google voice commands. You no longer need to reach for the remote to ask about your next Netflix show.

It’s still early in 2020, so you can expect to see more pricing and availability information for Sony 2020 TV models in the coming weeks. In this case, we’ll update this post so you have everything in one place.

Editor’s recommendations