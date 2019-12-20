The 2019 Kia Niro EV is a good electric car that people don't know enough

Loading...

The other two electric cars I've driven are the Tesla Model 3 and the Nissan Leaf. Both were great. This Kia Niro EV? Also great, and largely because it feels the most "normal" of the three.

I know we talk a lot about the normal word when we talk about driving electric cars. But being normal is important when it comes to electric vehicles. If they are too radical in the way they drive, in how they behave or in what they like to own, then people will not buy them. Usually people buy what they know.

(The full disclosure: We wanted to drive a Niro EV, so Kia lent us one for about a week).

At the wheel of the Niro EV, you will easily forget that you are driving a fully electric vehicle. Its exterior design does not scream I AM AN ELECTRIC CAR. It shows moderation and looks basically like the normal Kia Niro, minus some vents. Power delivery does not feel as urgent as the Leaf or Model 3, so the immediate torque so characteristic of an EV is not so obvious. Personally, I like torque, but I can understand how it could be discordant for some.

The direction is a little lighter until you accelerate it. Releasing the accelerator does not produce the wobble sensation that occurs when the setting for driving with a pedal is activated (although it is a great option). The car stops, as any other car would.

I imagine that this Kia would work well in a situation where someone who does not sell in EV is told to try a Niro EV. After 15 minutes with him, they will adapt so easily that they will wonder why such a fuss. This car is the entry drug for electrified driving, so to speak.

With a 64 kWh battery pack, the Niro EV gets a range of 239 miles tested by the EPA, which is comparable to the Chevy Bolt and the Model 3 standard. Send 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. With an initial price of $ 38,500, the Niro is comparable to the larger Leaf Plus, but its interior is where it falls short.

There is a lot of hard plastic everywhere that sounds pretty cheap if you touch it. Run your hands over it and you will be transported back to the Hertz rental you took to Modesto that time for a conference. If you got into a Kia Stinger, you would see it pointing to the high-end, doing a good job of amazing snobs that rule out a Kia because "it's just a Kia." However, the Niro EV does not do that. And it costs almost $ 40,000, which is what I disagree with.

In any case, the Niro EV does a great job on its main task, driving. It is silent, soft and has the right power to merge and pass. It is an especially good urban car because you can jump to last-minute openings with ease. In fact, it is a pity that it shines so well in an urban environment because it is still quite difficult to find an EV charger in New York City. This is not really the car's fault, but I will say that there must be some kind of standardization when loading.

The only charging station I found that was not completely out of the way was Whole Foods in Brooklyn. The only charger available there may or may not have broken, I wasn't sure and I didn't have exactly the time to wait outside for others to end theirs.

Then, I plugged the Niro. Nothing happened. I unplugged it and plugged it back in and the charging screen showed a green icon. That was a good sign! Then, I went in and killed 45 minutes with a snack and a soda. When I returned, I discovered to my dismay and fury that the car had only charged three percent. Maybe this turned out to be a slow charger?

Now, this could be due to a user error, but I'm not so sure. Actually, I find this confusion quite unacceptable. I know how to use an EV because someone from Tesla taught me how to do it. It should only show me how to load a car once, just as I was taught to pump gasoline only once and since then I have not damaged it. Can you imagine how confusing things would be if there were, like, five different types of gas pumps?

If, after reading this review, you are honestly considering the Niro EV as your next car, I applaud you. You're showing a willingness to take the EV jump, and in a car that doesn't tell everyone that you've made that jump. But you also have to live in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas or Washington. The car will only be sold in these 12 states.

Refined, practical design.

Driving experience quite unremarkable

TL; DR

This is your EV to do normal car stuff

Power

201 hp • 291 LB-FT

