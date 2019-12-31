The 2010s: Decade of the exoplanet

Loading...

Enlarge / Artist conception of Kepler-186f, the first Earth-sized exoplanet found in the "habitable zone" of a star.

Ars Decade under review: the 2010s

It could be said that the last ten years will be seen as the "decade of the exoplanet." It may seem obvious, given that the discovery of the first exoplanet was honored with a Nobel Prize this year. But that discovery happened in 1995, so what made the 2010s so crucial?

A key event: the launch in 2009 of the Kepler planet hunting probe. Kepler generated a completely new scientific discipline, one that has moved from the basic discovery (there are exoplanets!) To infer the exoplanetary composition, discover the exoplanetary atmosphere and reflect on what the exoplanets could tell us about life prospects outside our System Solar.

To get an idea of ​​how this happened, we talked to someone who was in the field when the decade began: Andrew Szentgyorgyi, currently at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, where he is the principal investigator of the instrument of the Great Seeker of the Telescope Earth Magellan giant. . In addition to being famous for teaching his author his "introduction to physics" course, Szentgyorgyi was working on a similar instrument when the first exoplanet was discovered.

Two ways to find a planet

The Nobel Prize-winning discovery of 51 Pegasi b was made through the "radial velocity" method, which is based on the fact that a planet exerts a gravitational influence on its host star, which causes the star to accelerate slightly towards the planet. Unless the planet's orbit is oriented so that it is perpendicular to the line of sight between the Earth and the star, part of that acceleration will attract the star closer or further from Earth. This acceleration can be detected through a blue or red change in the starlight, respectively.

The surfaces of the stars can expand and contract, which also produces red and blue changes, but these will not have the regularity of the acceleration produced by an orbital body. But it explains why, in the 1990s, people studying changes in the surface of the stars were already building the necessary hardware to study radial velocity.

"We had a group that was building instruments with which I worked to study the pulsations of the stars: astroseismology," Szentgyorgyi told Ars, "but that turns out to be the same instrumentation you would use" to discern the exoplanets.

Expand / Artistic representation of the appearance of the Giant Magellan Telescope when complete. It will include an instrument that can characterize exoplanet atmospheres.

He called the discovery of 51 Pegasi ba "seismic event" and said that he and his collaborators began to think about how to use their instruments "probably when I got the copy of Nature" in which the discovery was published. Because some researchers already had the right equipment, followed by a constant stream of small exoplanet ads.

During this time, researchers developed an alternative way to find exoplanets, called the "transit method." The transit method requires a more limited geometry of an exoplanet's orbit: the plane must make the exoplanet pass through the line of sight between its host star and Earth. During these transits, the planet will eclipse a small fraction of the host star's light, causing a decrease in its brightness. This does not require the specialized equipment necessary for radial velocity detections, but it does require a telescope that can detect small differences in brightness despite the flickering caused by the light passing through our atmosphere.

By 2009, traffic detections were regularly added to the growing list of exoplanets.

The tsunami

In the first year of its launch, Kepler began to find new planets. Given the time and a better understanding of how to use the instrument, the first years of the 2010s saw thousands of new planets cataloged. In 2009, Szentgyorgyi said, "it was still" you are finding handfuls of exoplanetary systems. "And then, with the launch of Kepler, there is this tsunami of results that has transformed the field."

Suddenly, instead of dozens of exoplanets, we knew thousands.

Enlarge / The tsunami of the discoveries of the planet Kepler.

The absolute numbers involved had a profound effect on our understanding of the formation of planets. Instead of simply having a single example to test our models, our own Solar System, we suddenly had to examine many systems (which contain more than 4,000 currently known exoplanets). These include objects that do not exist in our Solar System, things like hot Jupiter, super-Earths, warm Neptunes and more. "You found all these crazy things that, you know, make no sense because of the context of what we knew about the Solar System," Szentgyorgyi told Ars.

One thing is to have planetary formation models that say that some of these planets can be formed; Another very different is knowing that there are hundreds of them. And, in the case of the hot Jupiter, it suggests that many exosolar systems are dynamic, dragging planets to places where they cannot form and, in some cases, cannot survive indefinitely.

But Kepler gave us more than new exoplanets; provided a different type of data. Radial velocity measurements only tell you how much the star moves, but that movement could be caused by a relatively small planet with an orbital plane aligned with the line of sight from Earth. Or it could be caused by a massive planet with a very inclined orbit from that line of sight. Physics dictates that, from our perspective, these will produce the same acceleration of the star. Kepler helped us resolve the differences.

Enlarge / A massive planet that orbits at a pronounced angle (left) and a small one that orbits on a surface plane will produce the same movement of a star in relation to Earth.

John timmer

"Kepler not only found thousands and thousands of exoplanets, but he found them where we know the geometry," Szentgyorgyi told Ars. "If you know the geometry, if you know that the planet is traveling, you know that your orbital inclination is in the plane you are looking for." This allows follow-up observations using radial velocity to provide a more definitive mass of the exoplanet. Kepler also gave us the radius of each exoplanet.

"Once you know the mass and the radius, you can infer the density," Szentgyorgyi said. "There is a remarkable amount of science you can do with that. It doesn't seem like much, but it's really huge."

Density can tell us if a planet is rocky or watery, or if it is likely to have a large or small atmosphere. Sometimes, it can be difficult to distinguish two possibilities; Density consistent with an aqueous world could also be provided by a rocky core and a great atmosphere. But some combinations are physically unlikely or not consistent with planetary formation models, so knowing density gives us a good idea of ​​the planetary type.