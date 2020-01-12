The 2006 Acura RSX Type-S was one of the best cars of Honda's golden era

With the NSX and Civic Type R currently in its lineup, there is no denying that Honda is making exciting performance cars. However, there was a time, not too long ago, when the Japanese automaker had a fleet of truly incredible driver cars. The Acura RSX Type-S, like this example on sale on Bring A Trailer, was one of the best and perhaps the least appreciated.

During a period of about 15 years between 1990 and the mid-2000s, Honda built cars like the first-generation NSX, the AP1 and the S2000 AP2 and several generations of the Civic Type R, including the EP3, perhaps the most beautiful of all. In addition, there was the DC2 and DC5 generation Integra Type R, two of the most maneuverable front-wheel drive cars ever designed.

The best of JDM: Honda found this DC5 Integra Type R to make us jealous

Not surprisingly, the RSX Type S, sold in some markets like the Integra Type S, is not as revered as some of its siblings, probably because it does not have a Type R badge. However, c is a real pocket rocket and a pleasure to drive. I should know because I have had one for almost five years. With that in mind, we believe this low-mileage example for sale in Fairfax, Virginia is an absolute gem and the perfect car for a young, passionate driver on a budget.

At the time of writing, the car had the highest bid of only $ 7,100, with two days left at auction. The car is only 25,000 km (16,000 miles) on the odometer and is sold with service records, two sets of keys, a clean Carfax report and a clean Virginia title in the name of the seller.

The RSX Type S was introduced after the DC5 Integra Type R and focused a little more on luxury with leather seats and a slightly more understated body. Under the skin, however, it’s just as good as the Type R thanks to a screaming 2.0-liter VTEC four-cylinder with 201 hp and 140 lb-ft (189 Nm) of torque (in the U.S. market) that has been mated to one of the most beautiful six-speed manual gearboxes.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…