The 20 most popular sci-tech stories of 2019

Aurich Lawson / Getty

2019: we are pleased to put the year in our rearview mirror, but there were still many technological stories to remember. What stood out this time was the great diversity of our most popular stories. Of course, readers always love to hear what Ron Amadeo has to say about Google's strategic direction or follow Eric Berger's firsts about what's happening inside NASA, but the return of the Razr? A man with a "Sauron eye" around his iris? The "bleach church?" Some things you just can't predict.

So, without further ado, here are the 20 most popular stories of 2019 at Ars Technica.

Last month, Google quietly launched the "Google Assistant Environment Mode," which takes over the lock screen every time you charge your Android phone. As Ron Amadeo described it:

"The new ambient mode displays a quick greeting message at the top, followed by your calendar, weather, upcoming flights and notifications. Below is a quick setup section that shows things like a do not disturb lever and smart start controls for lights and thermostats. There's also a photo frame mode. It looks like a handy screen that could appear when you're charging your phone before bedtime. "

Do you remember in 2004 when the Motorola Razr V3 OG was the new phone appeal? It came a little less than two years before the first iPhone exploded on the scene, and it was the phone chosen by those who wanted something a little prettier than a Nokia chocolate bar.

In January 2019, we learned that Lenovo, the current owner of Motorola Mobility, would resurrect the Razr for a new era. Motorola did official things in November when it revealed a $ 1,500 folding smartphone. Advance orders were supposed to begin the day after Christmas before the launch of January 9, 2020, but Motorola decided to delay availability to "better meet consumer demand."

You can bet that Ron will have a Razr in his hands and will tell you all about his bezels as soon as he can.

Copyright: the gift you keep giving, at least for the copyright holders. It seems that Congress also intends to turn it into an endless gift, at least until this year. As 2019 dawned, a series of copyrighted works went into the public domain as the additional 20 years added by the Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act of 1999 finally expired.

"George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue will fall into the public domain. It will be followed by The Great Gatsby in January 2021 and The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway in January 2022," wrote Tim Lee. And in 2024, "we will see the expiration of Steamboat Willie's copyright, and with it Disney's claim on the movie's star, Mickey Mouse. The copyright of Superman, Batman, Disney & # 39; s Snow White and the first characters of Looney Tunes will fall into the public domain between 2031 and 2035. "

This is unprecedented, and Tim analyzes all the factors that made it possible.

When it was last seen, the magnetic North Pole was heading to Siberia, which may be because the Earth's magnetic field is reversed every so often. The last investment of polo occurred approximately 770,000 years ago, but the real change can occur in just 22,000 years.

Ars resident geologist Scott Johnson investigated a study during the summer that gathered a timeline for the previous reversal.

"The researchers interpret that these additional data show a significant weakening of the magnetic field that began 795,000 years ago, before the pole turned and strengthened slightly," he wrote. "But about 784,000 years ago, it became unstable again: a weak field with a variable pole that favored the southern end of the planet. That phase lasted until about 773,000 years ago, when it regained strength quite quickly and moved to the geographical pole of the north for good. "

Part of the reason that people hate Comcast so much is that the company has a history of doing things to annoy its customers. Some of these things are even illegal. In this case, it was discovered that Comcast had violated Washington state law 445,000 times and was ordered to reimburse its customers and pay a fine of $ 9 million.

He will surely never do something like that again.