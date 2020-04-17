The 20 best horror movies you can stream right now

Streaming numbers have gone up because everyone has spent more time at home in the past month, and there are plenty of them horror movies to check out while taking a physical distance. Whether you stream movies Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu, there is a lot to choose from in terms of the ones that scare you.

Check below for 20 of the best horror movies you can stream right now.

Contamination (2011)

Available on: Hulu

Contamination has seen a huge spike of interest during the coronavirus pandemic because of its similarities to what is happening in the real world. The virus in the movie has much worse infection and death statistics than what we all deal with, but the realism of how everyone in the movie is affected gives a terrifying Hollywood portrayal of a global pandemic.

A quiet place (2018)

Available on: Hulu

John Krasinski’s big step into the world of horror is a really good way to spend an hour and a half. A quiet place focuses on two parents trying to take care of their child in a post-apocalyptic world full of murderous aliens attacking everything that makes a noise. The film is an interesting approach to writing horror and responds spectacularly to the idea of ​​sounds.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Available on: Amazon Prime

The last chapter of the Resident Evil series is a solid way to wrap up the franchise after countless incredible movies. It takes all the build-up from half a dozen previous entries in the series and goes all the way back to themes from the very first episode with a fairly open ending that leaves an opportunity for a return on the road.

The Cured (2017)

Available on: Amazon Prime

Ellen Page has shown a wide range of talents in her acting career, from roles in Trailer Park Boys, Juno, The Umbrella Academy and more, but The cure adds even more to her repertoire with some crazy zombie vibes. The film focuses on a plague that turns people into murderers. After a cure is found, mistrust remains between those who have and have not previously been infected.

Cabin Fever (2016)

Available on: Netflix

A remake of the original 2002 film by Eli Roth, Cabin Fever is a fun way to imagine what it would be like to discover that a carnivorous disease is doing a lot of damage while on vacation. A group of students travel in the forest when they discover the infestation and spend their time figuring out what it is and how to deal with their new situation.

Freaks (2018)

Available on: Netflix

Freaks brings out a truly original concept in horror with a 7-year-old girl who has never had contact with the public before. As soon as she steps outside, she discovers she has telepathic powers. There’s a solid mix of government conspiracy, supernatural elements and more to make for a fun thriller that’s not just filled with gore to shock the audience.

Panic space (2002)

Available on: Hulu with SHOWTIME

Panic space was an incredibly written and exciting thriller, and the star-studded cast with Jodie Foster, Jared Leto, Forest Whitaker, Kristen Stewart and more made it all the better. While not particularly recognizable given the main characters’ wealth, it’s captivating to watch the power struggle between hostages and robbers, which takes a dark turn when things go wrong with the raid plan.

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Available on: Hulu with STARZ

Shaun Of The Dead is one of the best zombie movies and one of the best comic horror movies ever made. It takes all the greatness of it George A. RomeroClassic zombie photos that have established the genre and crammed it into a hilarious twist that pushed the zombies further into the mainstream.

The robbery (2013)

Available on: Amazon Prime

While it was not performed as well as most would have liked, The robbery is a movie worth watching to see a completely wild social experiment. With nothing illegal for 24 hours, countless crimes are taking place, and seeing a fake story of how that could happen in real life started a whole series that played a fantastic theory.

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Available on: Amazon Prime

The remake of Romero’s best zombie movie and arguably the best in the genre masterfully honors the iconic movie while standing on its own. The shopping mall movie became a hallmark of the zombie movie for a whole new generation, paying tribute to everything that preceded it.

Pandemic (2016)

Available on: Amazon Prime

Watching a zombie movie from the first person is an interesting way to put a new spin on the genre. Pandemic does well with a solid storyline to take it beyond that trick as it follows the early days of a global pandemic turning humans into carnivorous zombies. As most people know, the very beginning of a good zombie photo breakout is the most compelling part, as we all wonder what we would do personally in those situations.

The Midnight Meat Train (2008)

Available on: Amazon Prime

Stupid name aside, The Midnight Meat Train is one of the scariest movies you will ever see. The film is based on a short story by Clive Barker about a photographer looking for a serial killer who murders the metro system. After some dark and very gory research, a sci-fi twist is thrown in at the end that totally blows you away.

Antisocial (2013)

Available on: Amazon Prime

Learning about a disease that is taking over the world is scary enough, but when that terror shows up, things become real and that is the focus of Antisocial. It targets a group of students who discover that disease causes people to become violently uncontrollable. When they see the reports on TV, they quickly discover that the disease is happening right in front of them.

The descent (2005)

Available on: Hulu

The descent was one of the most innovative horror films from the 2000s, with an emphasis on surviving attacks by creepy human-like creatures in an underground cave system. Six women get trapped in a cave and as they make their way out, they discover truly horrifying things that live in the caves while slowly being picked up one by one.

Mother and father (2017)

Available on: Hulu

Horror comedy Mother and father is fun to watch once you get past the ridiculous way parents are turned into murderers. A TV signal turns parents into murderers who specifically want to kill their children, and Nicolas CagePerformance really brings the fun elements together with the scary bits for a new story idea.

Hellraiser (1987)

Available on: Amazon Prime

If you don’t like the Hellraiser movies, there is no better time to learn about any of the features of horror than now. Even if you’ve seen it before, the original is a great one to look back at, with the ultra-terrifying Pinhead presenting a supernatural scarcity that will keep you awake at night.

Midsommar (2019)

Available on: Amazon Prime

Midsommar is one of the great breakout movies of horror in the past decade. It captivated audiences with its cult-centered storyline, built on emotional journeys and massive twists that will make you return time and time again to fully understand everything that happens in the story.

Candyman (1992)

Available on: Netflix

Before the new remake arrives, you should definitely check out the original Candyman. The film is one of the biggest greats in the horror movie with a story about a ghost who kills anyone who questions his existence. He is a terrifying presence with bees crawling out of his skin and is summoned by saying his name in a mirror five times. However, he doesn’t exactly present himself as a villain, which gives a nice twist on horror.

Bird Box (2018)

Available on: Netflix

Bird Box became a viral sensation when it arrived on Netflix in 2018, and with good reason. The fresh concept of supernatural entities that make people who look at them commit suicide is very intriguing. The actors do a great job of letting you interact with the characters while providing realistic plot points within a fictional story.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Available on: Amazon Prime

The original Invasion Of The Body Snatchers offers a black and white narration of a horrifying sci-fi concept so intriguing that it has led to countless remakes. The creepy plot involves aliens capable of duplicating any human being, minus the ability to have emotions. It’s a scary idea to wonder if anyone really is who you think they are and this movie took that concept to an incredible level and marked itself as a major success in sci-fi horror.