The 2-year-old fan of “Frozen” enjoyed the first snowfall by displaying “Let It Go” perfectly

DALLAS – After seeing a large snowfall for more than four years, a city in western Texas ended early February with nearly 8 centimeters of snow. It was a rare and unexpected sight for many, but a 2-year-old named Madelyn was ready and knew exactly what to do.

With her Elsa dress, crown and gloves, she stepped into the snow for the first time in her life and re-enacted her favorite scene from the “Frozen” movie.

The video of Madelyn dancing and singing “Let it Go” was uploaded to Facebook by her mother, Kristi Michele.

She meant that the video could only be viewed by friends and family. But Madelyn’s cuteness could not be suppressed and the video has since delivered more than 42 million views. It was even seen by Elsa herself, voice actress Idina Menzel, who wrote: “Yes, Madelyn!” While she shared the video on her Facebook page.

Since “Frozen 2” came out, Madelyn has been obsessed with all things “Frozen”, according to Michele.

“We literally watch” Frozen “every day,” Michele told CNN. “If we don’t listen to it in the car or at home, she even shouts at Google Home to play” Frozen “music. So it is non-stop “Frozen” at our home. “

Madelyn received the Elsa costume for Christmas and gave every occasion she was given spontaneous performances in the living room.

The snowfall on Wednesday, February 5, gave Madelyn the perfect setting to play out her favorite scene with real snow, so the first thing she picked up was not her snowshoes, but her Elsa costume.

“She refused to put on her coat because it would ruin her dress,” Michele said. “So I put her in a bunch of tights and boots, and she went out, and I just pushed record, and she just did her thing. It was perfect.”

The snow lasted only a few days, but Madelyn was convinced that the magical moment Elsa was doing.

“She told me that Elsa was snowing it,” said Michele.

The response to the video, which has been shared more than a million times, was shocking, Michele said.

“I have had so many great reactions and so many stories about how it affected their lives,” Michele said. “So I just think it’s great that she smiles so many faces.”

