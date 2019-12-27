The 19 most iconic celebrity fashion moments of 2019

Loading...

December 27, 2019 | 3:09 pm

1 of

twenty

In 2019, the red carpets were filled with a bolder and more flexible look than ever. Stars like Billy Porter, Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa pushed the envelope in terms of men's clothing, while Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo were sexier than ever. Here, see all the most iconic celebrity fashion moments of the year that the Internet couldn't have enough, including Cardi B like the goddess Venus, Lizzo's small bag and Lenny Kravitz's lost sunglasses.

fake images

2 of

twenty

Before Michael B. Jordan tried a floral harness, Timothée Chalamet came out in the dazzling original design of Louis Vuitton at the Golden Globes in January. Later declared "bib", the atypical accessory has raised the bar for men's clothing.

fake images

3 of

twenty

Katie Holmes expanded her style after breaking up with her lifelong boyfriend Jamie Foxx, but it was this $ 250 Khaite cashmere bra on a hot August day that shocked fans. The sexy but cozy look instantly illuminated social networks, demonstrating that the daring transition dress is as attractive as any little black dress.

Splash News

4 of

twenty

The appearance of the Lizzo American Music Awards was shocking; The "Juice" singer appeared with a comic and tiny Valentino bag that was "big enough for my f-ks to give me." He created such delight on the Internet that he even has his own Twitter account, @lizzostinybag, and it became an instant meme.

fake images

5 of

twenty

Jennifer Lopez will always be synonymous with the green print dress from the Versace jungle. It first served as an impetus for the creation of Google Images in 2000, when it used the design for the Grammys. This year, he put on a version of the dress and swaggered the runway in Milan, this time, breaking Instagram in the process.

fake images

6 of

twenty

Who could have predicted that Rita Wilson would untie Tom Hanks's tied shirt on the Internet with much fervor and fanfare? The unexpected style in his gardening outfit inspired many to think of the actor in a new light, and the trick even appeared in a spread of GQ about Brad Pitt months later.

Instagram Rita Wilson

7 out of

twenty

Helen Mirren may be a lady, but her press tour "Catherine the Great" was like a queen. Not only did he arrive through the trash carried by four court jesters, but he also killed the red carpet with a couture look, including this turquoise Valentino dress with a matching cape.

fake images

8 of

twenty

Let Lady Gaga make a memorable entry. The "Shallow" singer captivated fans in real time when she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala, which she was organizing, and slowly changed to many outfits, ending with a bra, underwear and stockings.

fake images

9 of

twenty

Céline Dion is always iconic, but it seems that everything she used in 2019 was instantly viral. Paris Fashion Week, in particular, was a non-stop parade of looks for the singer. However, this shameless T-shirt and the "Titanic" inspired necklace solidified her status as a street style queen.

fake images

10 of

twenty

Elle Fanning may be only 21 years old, but has already reached her fashion pace. In Cannes, he presented a great drama with a black and white Dior tulle suit with a big hat.

fake images

11 out of

twenty

All that Kim Kardashian says and uses is fodder for the Internet, but she upped the ante with this look of Thierry Mugler with a bra that defies gravity at the Met Gala 2019. The hanging glass drops and the intense frown were not only intended to imitate a wet shirt, but Kardashian also had to undergo breathing exercises for months before getting into the extreme corset.

fake images

12 of

twenty

Halle Berry's biggest fashion moments of the year tended to involve, well, not much clothes. The actress seduced fans with this tattoo on the spine that she later admitted was only temporary.

Instagram Halle Berry

13 of

twenty

Billie Eilish's oversized look became his signature in 2019. At Coachella, he mixed his favorite commodities, design and neon logos, with iconic blue skinny pants instantly, despite the heat of the California summer.

fake images

14 of

twenty

Cardi B is known for her sexually explicit lyrics and daring costumes. However, this Thierry Mugler Venus archive suit solidified its place as a daring fashion icon in its own right. Not only did he have a visual impact, but he also subtly nodded to his feminist beliefs; Later that night, she became the first solo woman to win a Grammy for a rap album, beating Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott and Mac Miller.

fake images

15 of

twenty

Billy Porter was the most wanted red carpet celebrity on Google in 2019, and for good reason. It all started with this velvet tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano, the perfect combination of male and female for the LGBTQ activist and the "Pose" star.

fake images

16 of

twenty

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet took the couple's style to the next level by combining Fendi's pink looks at the Oscars. However, the star of "Aquaman" accidentally caused a stir with its matching velvet designer scrunchie, which has since been worn on other occasions.

fake images

17 of

twenty

Chris Evans 'Knives Out' fisherman sweater managed to captivate fans even before the movie hit theaters, and the fashion of buying knitwear continues, a month after the premiere. He also recently revealed that his dog even has a matching version.

Chris Evans in "Knives Out" Chris Evans in "Knives Out" Claire Folger / Lionsgate

18 of

twenty

The similarities between supermodel Kaia Gerber and her mother, Cindy Crawford, cannot be denied. For her 18th birthday (left), the young star paid tribute to the OG with a personalized Versace look.

fake images

19 of

twenty

2019 was the year of Crocs. From the instantly depleted collaborations of Post Malone to the change of Ariana Grande in her boots to the thigh for unexpected clogs, everyone seemed to go crazy over shoes.

Instagram Ariana Grande

20 of

twenty

Lenny Kravitz wore a transparent blouse under a denim vest for the MMA VMA 2019, but everything was soon forgotten when the rocker tweeted after the show that he had lost his beloved silver sunglasses. Fans gathered around the world to help, but it seems the shadows are still free.

fake images