The 1,500 HP Koenigsegg Regera is so fast it distorts your face

Despite the launch of deliveries of the Koenigsegg Regera some time ago, reviews of the mighty Swedish hypercar have been sparse. Now, thanks to YouTuber Mr JWW, we are offered one of our first chances to jump into the Regera’s cabin as it takes place on a tight and winding race track.

For those who don’t know, the Regera is one of the craziest performance cars ever designed. He holds the fastest time record from 0 to 400-0 km / h (248 mph) in a production car, requiring only 31.49 seconds to complete the feat, 1.8 seconds faster than the Koenigsegg Agera RS.

The key to the Regera’s manic acceleration is its 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that works with three electric motors to deliver 1,500 horsepower combined power. All this power is transmitted to the rear wheels via the manufacturer’s Direct Drive transmission, which has only one gear.

Watch: Koenigsegg posts images on Regera’s 0-400-0 km / h world record

As Mr. JWW discovered while driving the car, this combination of engine and transmission results in really scary acceleration that twists the face and wows the mind. The track where the Regera was tested only has very short straight lines and the surface was wet, but even said, the YouTuber was able to briefly exploit the 1500 horses at its disposal.

Koenigsegg built only 80 copies of the Regera. Perhaps the most striking example we encountered was recently released for sale courtesy of Semco Cars in Germany. The exterior of this Regera was carbon fiber tinged with purple contrasted by a series of golden accents.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4cPtI8p0v0 (/ integrated)