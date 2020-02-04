The $ 15 terabyte hard disk is coming

I just saw a Western Digital external hard drive special: a 12 TB desktop drive for $ 187. That’s $ 15.58 per TB. Within a year we see $ 15 per TB disk in the regular offer. How do suppliers do it?

I used to work for a disk drive manufacturer, starting with disks around $ 50 per MB or $ 500,000 per TB. I am still overwhelmed by storage prices and today is no exception.

How do they do that?

Two ways.

Many of the costs of a drive are set at around $ 50, regardless of the drive capacity. Platters, spindle motors, packaging, food components and electronics costs are almost the same in a 4 TB disc or a 16 TB disc. High capacity drives have more platters and heads – heads are expensive – but the rest of the parts are largely the same.

Many of the differences in disk capacity come down to the software within the disk. Signal processing, ECC codes, data processing and layout: after you have written that firmware, the software costs do not vary with capacity.

The production is largely automated, with disks assembled in clean rooms by robots. Some activities are performed manually, but the work content of a disc is not an important cost factor.

That provides the technology.

The equally hard business problem for the world’s three remaining hard drive suppliers is conceptually simple: extract the maximum dollar margin from each advance at the top of the market and at every step in the capacity curve. But in a world of shrinking HDD demand, it’s a difficult balancing act.

Fortunately, the cloud usually runs on hard disks, helped by solid-state storage at key points. Cloud vendors are willing to pay for disk advances – such as lower power consumption thanks to helium-filled drives – that consumers don’t care about much.

Cloud suppliers also have a very good knowledge of reliability and data integrity issues. That is why today’s hard drives usually contain MTBFs of two million hours and 1 in 10 ^ 16 irreversible reading errors. In the early 1980s, a 25,000-hour MTBF was a feature, not a bug.

The survival of the hard disk depends on maintaining a cost difference compared to flash storage. Flash has recently dropped to 10 cents per GB – unless you pay Apple prices! – so HDDs must be 2 cents per GB or less. And as this selling price shows, they are.

Take the storage bits

Just as tape is still with us, decades after experts began to predict their impending downfall, HDDs will continue to exist for decades. In fact, when the promise of other non-volatile technologies such as carbon nanotube RAM comes true, HDDs can very well survive current flash technology.

