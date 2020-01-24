The 15 sexiest Grammy dresses that have ever appeared on the red carpet

January 24, 2020 | 4:21 pm

While glamor is never lacking on the red carpets of Oscars and Golden Globes, things get sexy at the Grammys. For a long time, the greatest night of music was associated with insightful and risky clothes. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Ciara regularly appear in scandalous styles. Here are some of the most fearless Grammys fashions in recent years.

Jennifer Lopez, 2000

J.Lo’s green jungle print, Versace, is arguably one of the hottest red carpet looks in history and has caused so much attention that Google Image Search was born.

Toni Braxton, 2001

The singer of “Un-Break My Heart” hung everything in this creation by Richard Tyler, which was less robe than loincloth.

Sheryl Crow, 2005

All eyes were on the abs of the “Soak Up the Sun” singer.

Paris Hilton, 2009

The “Simple Life” star showed miles of legs in this tiny vintage Versace.

Rihanna, 2012

Rihanna looked every inch for the bad girl in this deep black dress by Giorgio Armani, which plunged dangerously deep into the back.

Katy Perry, 2013

The pop star framed her curves perfectly in this mint Gucci dress, proving that you can still look hellishly sexy in long sleeves and a floor-length hem.

Beyoncé, 2014

The pop phenomenon looked positively “bootylicious” in this backless creation by Michael Costello.

Kim Kardashian, 2015

The Mughal has proven that she has Midas Touch in this strapped Jean Paul Gaultier robe.

Miley Cyrus, 2015

Cyrus can’t stop and she won’t stop … showing skin. A typical example: this cut out number comes from Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Lady Gaga, 2015

The “Bad Romance” hitmaker gasped when she showed up at the Grammys in Brandon Maxwell’s cleavable silver dress – along with a strategically placed emerald pendant by Lorraine Schwartz.

Ciara, 2016

The star showed off her goodies in this long-legged, low-cut dress by Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Chrissy Teigen, 2017

In this bondage-inspired Roberto Cavalli, the most popular Twitter followers of all involved are in the thread.

Heidi Klum, 2018

The supermodel played Peekaboo in this completely see-through black Ashi Studio lace dress.

Maren Morris, 2018

The country pop chart topper showed a lot of skin in this intricately decorated creation by Julien Macdonald.

Rita Ora, 2018

The pop star let Angelina Jolie run for her money in this black velvet dress by Ralph & Russo Couture with a waist-high slit.

