The 15 best TV and soundbar deals for the Super Bowl (2020)

Whether you are a die-hard NFL fan or just advertising, there are some great TV offers this Super Bowl season. From discounts on our favorite models to substantial price reductions on premium TVs that you would otherwise never consider buying, this is a good time to upgrade that old screen.

There’s even a good amount of great soundbar deals – making it possible to hear those crushing tackles like you’re on the sidelines in Florida. Here are our favorite TV, soundbar and streaming offers for Super Bowl LIV (that’s 54 in Roman numerals!) To get you ready for the big game.

Also view our many other buying guides, including our guides for the best soundbars, the best TVs and the best streaming devices.

The best TV offers

Some of our favorite TVs are listed below, but view our list of best TVs for more information.

55-inch TCL 6 series for $ 550 ($ 100 off): Our favorite TV is even cheaper than it is now for Black Friday, making it a perfect time for an upgrade. I love the built-in Roku interface and the local dim zones in the backlight, making it easier to view dark scenes with excellent contrast.

65-inch Vizio P-series Quantum X for $ 1,268 ($ 930 discount): The flagship Vizio 2019 model is absolutely stunning, and it’s a perfect screen to hang around for the big game prize. It features excellent colors and some of the best, most intelligent background lighting on any TV, making dark scenes look fantastic.

55-inch Samsung Q60 for $ 698 ($ 500 discount): This Samsung Q60 is beautiful and features the company’s excellent quantum dot technology for more vivid colors and delivers some of the best upscaling for non-4K content.

65-inch LG TV for $ 547 ($ 452 discount): If you want a 65-inch screen, there is probably no better deal than this thin bezel model from LG, which is nearly half as much for the Super Bowl. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can shout at it to increase the volume when you want to hear the announcers.

55-inch Sony X950G for $ 998 ($ 202 discount): Sony has some of the best image processing there is, so it’s exciting to see a high-end Sony model for less than $ 1,000. Motionflow XR technology from Sony ensures smooth movements of your favorite players on the screen, making sports look more lifelike – just make sure you turn it off when you watch your next blockbuster.

55-inch LG C9 OLED for $ 1,497 ($ 1.003 discount): OLED TVs offer dramatically better black levels than most other models, making them appear even more vivid and lifelike. It is still quite a penny, but this C9 OLED from LG is absolutely amazing to watch and it is now more than $ 1,000 off. If you are a cinephile and are considering upgrading from your long-loved plasma TV, watch it. It is also at Walmart.

TV offers under $ 500

If you have a limited budget (most of us are this), these are some TVs that we really like and that cost $ 500 or less. They are not as lively as the models above, but we think their quality is high enough to get the job done.

