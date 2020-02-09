The 13-year-old from Pontiac creates hot sauce that inspires people across the country

Pontiac, Mich. – Pontiac Teen Denairio Phelps is only a 13-year-old middle school student, but he has people across the country who love his hot sauce.

“I had quite a few customers. Tomorrow I should send that to North Carolina. I wanted to make a hot sauce that people would like. I thought,” Oh, I’m going to start selling that. “We needed about five months to deal with bottles and other things, so we found the right bottles in Detroit and I just started selling them, ”said Phelps.

The sauce is called Denairios ComebackSauce.

And of course Denairio’s mother, Samone Phelps, is a proud woman.

“Children of his age can be easily distracted. It is easy for them to go the wrong way. I am very pleased that he is concentrating on this sauce and has plans behind it, ”she said.

Plans to take his sauce as far as possible. The sky is the limit.

“I want to take this and I want to start big. I want to try to beat Frank’s RedHot. That is what I want to do, ”he said.

Denairio wants to be an entrepreneur when he’s big. It doesn’t seem that the teenager will have any problems with it.

If you want to support the aspiring young entrepreneur Click here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.