The 13 best animated films on Netflix

Last updated: December 24th

Since Disney + has more animated films than we know what to do, it is easy for animation enthusiasts to get discouraged by Netflix offerings that rely heavily on mass-produced kiddie TV programs and direct-action CGI sequels , But a bit of digging produces some unexpected animated jewels – and what Netflix lacks in depth animated offerings makes up for in their breadth. The spectrum of techniques and narrative approaches shown here makes it clear what makes the animation medium so exciting and fruitful. Here are the best animated films on Netflix.

Disney

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Running time: 97 min | IMDb: 7.1 / 10

Anika Noni Rose and Oprah Winfrey talk about this imaginative Disney flick about a waitress in New Orleans with the dream of leaving her small town life behind. Rose plays Tiana, a young woman who one day wants to open her own restaurant and embarks on a magical adventure when she makes the mistake of kissing a frog – who is really a prince named Naveen who is cursed by a voodoo doctor has been. When Tiana turns into a frog after cuddling, the two are sent on a trip through the Bayou to escape demons and hunters and find a real princess who can kiss Naveen before midnight.

Pixar

The Incredibles 2 (2018)

Running time: 118 min | IMDb: 7.8 / 10

Our favorite superhero family is back with a new mission that requires a role reversal for their patriarch. Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) is forced to stay home and take care of the kids – including Baby Jack Jack, whose strength continues to grow – while his wife Helen (Elastigirl) saves the world and becomes the new face of superhero presence , While Elastigirl is undertaking covert missions to restore her family's good name, Mr. Incredible is trying to raise the children. There is a lot of humor that can be gained from his parental concerns, especially when it comes to Jack, who will eventually need a special suit to control his skills. Unfortunately, Elastigirl's new employer plans to ruin the reputation of superheroes once and for all by using her family to do so, which means it's up to the kids to save the day (again).

GKIDS

The breadwinner (2017)

Running time: 94 min IMDb: 7.7 / 10

Based on a bestseller by Deborah Ellis, this animated drama, produced by Angelina Jolie, follows the story of a young girl named Parvana, who is forced to dress up as a man to take care of her family when her father goes to prison from the Taliban , The film takes place in war-torn Afghanistan, in a Taliban-dominated village where women cannot work or buy food without the presence of a male relative. If Parvana's father upset a Taliban member, he is thrown into prison and pretends to be a man to make money and food for her mother and sisters. The film is a gripping, honest look at some of the problems that are difficult to swallow.

Universal pictures

An American Tail (1986)

Running time: 80 min IMDb: 6.9 / 10

Another non-Disney offering, An American Tail, is a 1986 animated musical adventure about a tiny mouse called Fievel Mousekewitz, who emigrated from the Imperial Russian territory of Ukraine to New York City. His family is looking for freedom and Fievel just wants to explore the world, but the tragedy strikes when he is separated from his family and forced to defend himself on the city streets. Here too, the music is so outstanding that a duet between Fievel and his older sister Tanya is known for adult men bursting into tears. You have been warned.

Fantastic festival

April and the extraordinary world (2015)

Running time: 105 min IMDb: 7.3 / 10

In an alternate version of 1941, in which France was led by a number of Napoleons and leading scientists mysteriously disappear, young April, her talking cat Darwin, and dodgy Julius set out to find April's missing parents. It's an interesting depiction of a story in which technological progress doesn't matter, where steampunk is a reality and where TVs and cars don't exist. The April journey begins in bleak, outdated France, but it leads to fantastic advances that still make sense in the world we have ahead of us. At the heart of the film is the love that brave, headstrong April has for those close to her heart. The film is characterized by charming animations and a really interesting concept. It is an entertaining journey that is just enough for adults out there and is accessible to young and old at the same time.

focus features

Coraline (2009)

Running time: 100 min IMDb: 7.7 / 10

Dakota Fanning, the eponymous young heroine of this fantasy drama, talks about a girl who discovers a secret world very similar to her own. Coraline is a youth who is disappointed with her current reality and finds the door to another world that resembles an idealized version of her own. She enjoys this alternative reality for a time before realizing that this version of her life has dark secrets that could threaten her real family. It's a strange, beautifully drawn world that is probably better seen by older children or adults who just don't want to grow up.

Netflix

Klaus (2019)

Running time: 96 min IMDb: 8.4 / 10

Usually Christmas films come with Netflix trademarks with funny romances, fake princesses and Vanessa Hudgens, but this original animated feature is the exception and the best Christmas film the streaming platform has given us so far. Another story of the origin of St. Nicholas is envisioned, that of a zealous postman voiced by Jason Schwartzman and one by J.K. Simmons. Together, the two embark on a toy adventure that heals old wounds and brings entire villages together. Oh, and the animation is a visual feast. Prepare yourself.

GKIDS

My entire high school sinks into the sea (2016)

Running time: 75 min IMDb: 6.1 / 10

This animated drama appears to be part of Adult Swim, not Netflix, but it's a refreshing change from the other family-oriented options on this list. With a voice from Jason Schwartzman, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph and Lena Dunham, the film follows a group of students whose high school by the sea falls off a cliff, forcing everyone inside to survive. Think Lord of the Flies, but stranded at sea. Schwartzman plays Dash, a young child forced to reconcile with his ex-boyfriend to save a group of students, and Susan Sarandon appears as a midday lady named Lorraine, who shows some of her own exploits. It's quirky and rough drawn, but that's part of the charm.

Disney

Tarzan (1999)

Running time: 88 min IMDb: 7.3 / 10

The most memorable thing about Tarzan is probably the soundtrack directed by Phil Collins. This is not a grave, because every song in this film is a blast, but the story is fun too. A man named Tarzan follows who was raised by gorillas in the jungle when his family was killed. As a man, he meets a new group of colonizers, one of whom falls in love with him and threatens his family, home and way of life.

dream works

The Croods (2013)

Running time: 98 min IMDb: 7.2 / 10

Prehistoric times were tough, and this film is evidence. Ryan Reynolds, Nic Cage and Emma Stone lead an impressive voice for this Dreamworks film about a family of cavemen (and women) whose house, uh, cave, has been destroyed. You are forced to wander through a fantastic country to find shelter with the help of a strange novice. It's silly, though nicely animated, but Reynolds and Stone's comedic blows keep things afloat.

Paramount

The Little Prince (2015)

Running time: 108 min IMDb: 7.8 / 10

This adaptation of the popular children's book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, which was published just a few weeks before the theatrical release, combines different types of animations to produce mixed, but ultimately profitable results. It's a charming stop-motion retelling of the original book. The other is a more famous Pixar story about a young girl pushing too hard to succeed and hitting an old aviator. The film is not entirely successful, but ambition and loving graphics go a long way.

Sony

Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses (2018)

Running time: 117 min | IMDb: 8.5 / 10

The Oscar-winning animated film is coming to Netflix this summer. So if you haven't had a chance to see him in the cinemas, you no longer have to wonder what all the hype is about. The story follows a little boy named Miles, who becomes a hero of his reality, then crosses over with other iterations of Spider-Man across dimensions that help him overcome a threat to all realities. Mahershala Ali, John Mulaney and Jake Johnson make up the film's talented voice, but it's the impressive graphics and daring storytelling technique that really does the film good.

Universal

Balto (1995)

Running time: 75 min IMDb: 7.1 / 10

Kevin Bacon speaks this animated story of an ejected half-wolf that rescues an Alaska city when an epidemic breaks out. Balto is shunned by its community of purebred sled dogs due to its mixed heritage and is not greeted by people in the city who fear its wilder nature. When he falls in love with another dog, he makes great efforts to save her from an outbreak that paralyzes the city. It is a winter adventure with good lessons.

