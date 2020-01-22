The 12-year-old girl, who was hit by a car in Cary months ago and is just recovering, is preparing to go back to school

CARY, NC (WNCN) – Zahraa Hasan is recovering from home after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a car accident in October. The 12-year-old was just coming home from school when a vehicle hit her.

Hasan spent two months in the hospital. Most of the time she was connected to machines.

“Wild and confusing … I broke this leg, my hips, and I have brain loss, I mean memory loss,” said Zahraa.

The teenager said she doesn’t remember the accident or the immediate aftermath. It happened on October 28th on busy Harrison Avenue near Wyatts Pond Lane.

“My wife, she called me when I was at work and said:” Your daughter is dead, killed in a car accident. “I just felt it was dark and didn’t know what to do,” said Zahraa’s father Sadiq Hasan.

Sadiq hurried to the hospital. She was still alive but was seriously injured.

Her parents spent every minute on her bed. They took turns going home to take care of their three siblings.

“It shows that they take care of me,” said Zahraa.

The community has also grown. A neighbor set up a GoFundMe site that raised over $ 22,000 to cover medical expenses.

The deputy headmistress of Reedy Creek Middle School brought my homework to keep Zahraa up to date in her 7th grade.

“I didn’t want to miss the grade, but like now that I’m doing more work, it’s not really difficult,” she said.

“All of the neighbors, most of them, help us. They bring us food and gift cards, ”said her father.

Zahraa will go back to school on February 7th.