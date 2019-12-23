The 12 most ridiculous Christmas games to fill your holiday with joy

Loading...

It is the most wonderful time of the year: the moment when eggnog flows like water and cookies are placed for everyone's favorite midnight visitor in the fireplace! It's Christmas, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate than revisiting some of the best Christmas games ever created.

These are the cream of the harvest, the best of the best and the strangest of the strange: no, not all of these games are strictly Christmas, but they are all amazing and full of Santa Claus, decorations and everything festive that is Try the last week of each year. If Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie, the following games (and add-ons) will fully fill the holiday bill. Here are the 12 best Christmas games in history, in no particular order.

Merry Gear Solid 2: Ghosts of Christmas Past

Created by Arthur Lee, this lovely Christmas shipment of Metal Gear Solid, Saint Nick (Key Name: Solid Santa) should sneak away and deliver gifts, avoiding annoying children who want to grab their gifts early. It's fun, it's fun, and you have to play it. The sequel is even more silly than the original, and both are available as free downloads.

Dead Rising 4

Santa Claus delivered an intensely violent gift to fans of the open-world zombie action in Dead Rising 4. Reporter Frank West returns to Willamette Mall, the site of the original zombie outbreak, to burst another evil conspiracy, and everything is ready during Christmas season! The mall has a complete Santa Village, so you can stick giant candy canes where the undead sun does not shine.

