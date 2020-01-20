The 11 mega-disasters that can kill us at any time, from super volcanoes to a mega-hurricane - The Sun.

AFTER mega storms and relentless forest fires, Australian nature was destroyed, killing more than 25 people, many around the world wandering around what could be the next disaster.

From the Australian forest fires to an erupting volcano in the Philippines, some believe that natural disasters are more common.

11

A super volcano far beyond the eruption date is located under the tranquil Yellowstone National Park Credit: Getty – Contribution

Many of the incidents occur in tourist hotspots that cause major disruption, such as the floods in Venice that overwhelmed this Italian city this summer.

Here are some of the most catastrophic mega-disasters that can hit us …

The eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano

The Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming sits on top of a super volcano that is 44 miles wide.

In the old past, the park has experienced three super-volcanic eruptions with the most recent explosion 640,000 years ago.

Last year Dr. predicted Jerzy Zaba, a geologist at the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, an eruption that would destroy most of the United States and could kill five billion people worldwide.

The super volcano is still active and can explode at any time.

The Toba super volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumatra

11

Lake Toba occupies the volcanic crater that belongs to a super volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumatera Credit: Alamy

Indonesia is no stranger to volcanic eruptions with Mount Merapi exploding in 2018.

A greater threat to countries in Southeast Asia may be the Lake Toba Supervolcano, also known as the “forgotten volcano”.

The volcanic lake is on top of a huge volcanic crater that is still considered to be in a “revival” phase.

Because the volcano is located in an island country, any major eruption may cause a mega tsunami.

The Hilina slump

11

The Hilina Slump could have a knock-on effect in creating landslides that lead to tsunamis. Credit: Wikipedia

On the southern slope of the Big Island of Hawaii lies the infamous Hilina Slump, where an occasional landslide causes terrifying tsunamis.

According to The Independent, there are indications that a similar collapse in nearby Mauna Loa generated a tsunami with an approach height of over 400 meters about 120,000 years ago.

“Even since 1975, the Hilina Slump movement generated a smaller but destructive tsunami that reached California.”

Mega hurricanes

11

Satellite images of hurricane Isaac over the Gulf of Mexico in 2012. Credit: handout

Hurricane Isaac caused 50,000 people to flee their homes in the summer of 2012 as it moved from Haiti to the American Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Katrina, the most catastrophic natural disaster in US history, was also a category 5 hurricane.

It was the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever recorded with sustained winds above 185 mph and gusts of 220 mph.

Climate change is expected to lead to an increase in monster storms.

Once a phenomenon that happened so often, they now occur almost every year, with deteriorating consequences.

The big ones in California, Oregon and Washington

11

The San Andreas Fault runs around 1200 km through CaliforniaCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The San Andreas Fault has caused devastation and devastation in the past and it is predicted that this will happen again.

The error that extends through California is divided into three segments, each with its own characteristics and degree of earthquake risk.

According to the Geological Survey of the United States, there is an increased risk of an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0 or greater in the coming decades.

With massive population growth in states likely to be hit by an earthquake, the consequences of shifting tectonic plates of the San Andreas Fault can be cataclysmic.

A Chilean ‘Megathrust’

11

The earthquake in Chile in 2010 caused major disruption throughout the country. Credit: Wikipedia

Chile on the west coast of South America can be another major earthquake disaster.

According to the volcanologist website Temblor, “it is clear to many of us that the Coquimbo region [in central Chile] has an unusual, increasing seismicity that may be preparing the area for a very large earthquake towards the end of the current century”.

Scientists also predict that the Megathrust can be accompanied by a devastating tsunami.

Rising oceans

11

Waves of the royal tide are crashing against the sand in Long Beach, New York this month Credit: Getty Images – Getty

According to a recent climate study, rising sea levels in 2100 could drive 300 million people out of their homes.

Climate Central, a non-profit research group based in the US, predicted that by the end of the 21st century coastlines around the world will be made unrecognizable due to rising sea levels.

Large populations affected by this direct result of climate change are the east and west coasts of America, China, Thailand and almost the entire country of Vietnam.

The Maldives, an island in the Arabian Sea, is also under serious threat because the land consisting of low-lying islands is expected to disappear completely by 2100.

Caribbean tsunami

11

The volcanic landscape along the route of the volcanoes in La Palma, Spain. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in the archipelago of the Canary Islands is “unstable,” according to the BBC.

Dr. Simon Day, from the Benfield Greig Hazard Research Center at University College London, UK, believes that one flank of the volcano could dive into the ocean.

This is expected to cause a mega-tsunami that would have an adverse effect on the Caribbean.

Great solar storm

11

A solar storm can cause trillions of damage. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

In 2012, the earth narrowly missed being hit by the most powerful solar storm in more than 150 years.

Daniel Baker from the University of Colorado told NASA that the storm in July 2012 was just as strong as the last major incident in 1859.

A similar storm would be catastrophic, wiping out the internet and almost all communications and could cause trillions of damage.

Asteroid hits the earth

11

An asteroid traveling at the speed of 30,000 mph can destroy Eath in the future Credit: Getty – Contribution

Many scientists attribute the extinction of the dinosaurs to an asteroid that hits the earth.

According to How Stuff Works: “In 2028, the asteroid 1997XF11 will come extremely close to the earth, but will miss the planet.

“If something were to change and it hit the earth, you would have a mile-wide asteroid that hits the surface of the planet at around 30,000 km / h.

“An asteroid that is so large at that speed has about the same energy as a bomb of 1 million megatons.

“It is very likely that an asteroid like this would destroy most of the life on the planet.”

Contamination

11

Modern life and international airports mean that infectious diseases spread much faster than in the past. Credit: Alamy

The 2014 Ebola epidemic destroyed as many as 12,000 people and spread to different continents within a few months.

This week the Coronavirus that originated in China has already spread to Japan and Thailand.

In modern times, globalization and aircraft mean that diseases spread much faster.

It can only be a matter of time before someone breaks through and causes global destruction.

A version of this story originally appeared on Fox News.