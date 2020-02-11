The 104-year-old Iwo Jima Marine draws in 70,000 Valentine’s Day cards

STOCKTON, Calif. (Reuters) – William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who earned a purple heart during World War II, is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love letters and fountain wishes sent from all over the world.

The cards and notes for “Major Bill,” a retired major who lives in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California, began to flow after a roommate started a social media campaign called “Operation Valentine” in of friends and strangers alike were asked to send them greetings in honor of White.

In the beginning, the goal was a modest 100 cards – about one for every White birthday – but the response exceeded all expectations.

Major Bill White and his great-granddaughters Abigail Sawyer (9 years) and Nicole Sawyer (7 years) read the Valentine’s Day cards in his home in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California on January 31, 2020. (REUTERS / Kate Munsch)

“It’s just too fantastic,” said White, surrounded by waist-high stacks of mailboxes filled with cards.

White’s great-granddaughter Abigail Sawyer, 9, delivered a bundle of fourth-grade cards in one day, many of which were decorated with the American flag.

A week before Valentine’s Day, which lands on Friday this year, at least 70,000 correspondence documents from people from all states and several other countries had arrived.

So much mail was delivered that the White family had to hire volunteers to open the cards and read the warm wishes to White after 35 years of active service, including the time he was injured in the Pacific Theater of World War II Iwo Jima withdrew.

Thousands of Valentine’s Day cards sent to Major Bill White will hang in the dining room of his assisted living facility on January 31, 2020. (REUTERS / Kate Munsch)

For those who send Valentines, white represents something bigger than him. Many of them have given deep appreciation not only to White for his service, but also to all veterans who died too early to hear their gratitude.

A woman identified only as Jane told White that her late grandfather continued to fight as a US Army paratrooper in World War II. If he had lived, she said, he would be 100 this year.

“I miss him so much,” she wrote. “When I send this card to you, I feel like I’m sending a card to my grandfather.”

It’s all new to White, who said he never really celebrated Valentine’s Day, even though his 42-year-old wife was still alive.

“I’ve never heard or seen that,” said White. “Suddenly here, like a ton of bricks. I’m kind of speechless.”

