The 10 smartphones from TCL are quite polished for less than $ 500

The Android smartphone market is full of different choices, especially at more affordable prices. After testing the waters with its Plex smartphone last year, TCL enters the North American market in 2020 with the TCL 10 Pro, 10L and 10 5G and at CES 2020 we spend a few minutes viewing it.

At CES, the unveiling of these three new smartphones by TCL was more or less just a taste of what’s to come. The full unveiling will take place next month at MWC and at that time there will be more to share about the spec package, specific price points and what else these phones have to offer.

What do we know now? Based on a few short first impressions at CES, the TCL 10 series will not be half bad. The TCL 10 Pro is the big highlight of the collection, so let’s start there.

The TCL 10 Pro comes in gray and green and has a curved OLED display that is actually very good if you look at the price of less than $ 500. There is also a set of quad cameras on the back of the phone, including a 64MP primary sensor, a macro lens, and two other non-released sensors. Interestingly enough, TCL said that none of those additional sensors are telephoto lenses.

Although what I used was early, I have to give TCL some credit for this device. It feels very polished with good workmanship, and the software reflects that too. The device had a built-in Android 10 with support for the gestures of Google and also a clone of Samsung and everything felt generally very spicy.

On the way to the cheaper models, there is the entry TCL 10L. The difference between the L and the Pro is large with less impressive overall build quality. The phone also feels very light because most is made of plastic. The screen is also a huge downgrade, not because it is a perforation, but because it is not as lively or clear. TCL is not immediately confirmed, but it is almost certainly an LCD instead of OLED.

Most of the same feedback can be applied to the TCL 10 5G, since it is the same hardware as the 10L. For clarity’s sake, these phones don’t feel bad, but they are less impressive than the 10 Pro, which again will be more expensive. But again, TCL deserves the credit for the software that is clean and fast, even though these devices are definitely on inferior hardware. I would speculate that each model has somewhere between a Snapdragon 6 series or 7 series chip and 4-6 GB RAM.

So, will TCL’s 10 Pro and other phones be worth your money if they come out this year? I am personally curious about TCL’s software commitments for updates and security patches, but I also think they look solid, especially given that they all of them cost below $ 500. The price here is crucial for TCL because, more than likely, it will not be sold quickly in courier stores.

We will also have to see what the TCL cameras offer, but all of that will be revealed in the coming months. Stay tuned!

