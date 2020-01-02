The 10 most influential video games of the decade

Loading...

Cibele, created by Nina Freeman and the team of Star Maid Games, is a powerful representative of this trend. It's not the first, but when I think about what denominational games are and what they can do, this is the one I always remember. Set in a slightly fictionalized version of Freeman's own past, it's a story of long-distance relationships, massively multiplayer online role-playing games, sexuality and growth. While denominational games have not yet reached the general public, Cibele's echoes are everywhere, whether in Nathalie Lawhead's chaotic self-portrait games, or in titles like Emily Is Away that use the privacy and voyeurism of a game like Cibele for entirely different purposes. There is something painful and uncomfortable about playing games that tamper with so deeply in simulated privacy, but it is a powerful thing to have contributed to the medium.

7. Deny

Released in 2010, Nier was the latest game from Cavia, a mid-level Japanese studio with a history of producing fascinating and broken games, a story synonymous with one of their star designers: Yoko Taro. After Nier, the studio closed, its IP was recovered by studios like Square Enix and Taro turned into a free agent, creating more strange and distinctive games in the Cavia mold.

But Nier, as dead, was one last hellish effort. One of the most distinctive Japanese role-playing games ever created, it is always changing, mixing a combat action system and a melodramatic tragedy with game elements that constantly change around the player. At some point, it turns into a textual adventure; to another, it's a pastiche Resident Evil; for a few minutes, it's Diablo. Not many people have played Nier, but those who have seen beyond its edges have become passionate evangelists and their best ideas about the power of games to change, subvert and play with the expectations of the public and resist the urge to be just one thing —Filtered outward.

Some of the fans he inspired were also quite prominent; Square Enix's Yosuke Saito liked the game so much that he insisted that Square work with Taro on a project, which led to the game's much-loved sequel, our game of the year 2017, and one of the best games of the decade, bar none: Nier Automata. But this game and the ancestry of Yoko Taro's quirky design ideas would never have happened without it.

6. P.T.

PT is the only game on this list that makes a convincing argument not to be called a game at all. It is more like a teaser, as the title suggests (PT stands for Playable Teaser ). An hour-long match spent in a strange single lane, P.T. is still, even just a demo, probably the most important horror game of the decade. Released without fanfare, the indescribable title was quickly revealed as a promo for a Silent Hill game directed by Hideo Kojima.

And what a Silent Hill experience it promised. Using minimalism and repetition, P.T. builds terror out of familiarity and its disruption, the unexpected and the scary still lurking just behind the corner. For days after its release, P.T. was a mystery to be solved, then it quickly became a legend.

Kojima's Silent Hill game was never made, and Kojima left Konami in an unpleasant breakup, which only adds to the mystique of PT This is a glimpse of what would have could be, and also a glimpse of the future post-Konami of Kojima, where he would be praised as an author and would give free rein to the creation of the strange and singular Death Stranding, a game which would feature Norman Reedus and Guillermo del Toro, both of whom were to collaborate with Kojima on the Silent Hill game that never was.

5. The legend of Zelda: the breath of nature

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could be the game that saved Nintendo. The flagship release of the Nintendo Switch was a return to form for a company that found itself, after the success of the Wii, strangely without direction, struggling with ideas that didn & # 39; have never quite taken off, out of step with his own fans and the industry in which he existed. The Nintendo Switch changed that, and Breath of the Wild was the game that embodied that change.

