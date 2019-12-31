The 10 most important things you should know: The Reporter

Loading...

Welcome to the 49ers annual playoff guide. Oh, of course, he has missed the last five years, so we'll make up for it with everything he needs to know:

1. THE SCHEDULE: As the No. 1 of the NFC playoffs, the 49ers (13-3) do not play in the wild card round this weekend and have the home advantage for the next two rounds.

They will open on Saturday, January 11 (1:35 pm) at Levi & # 39; s Stadium against the winner of Sunday's wild card game between No. 5 Seattle Seahawks and host No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles, unless No. 6 Minnesota Vikings are upset the No. 3 New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

"We will see them again. It will not end like this next time," said Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney after Sunday night's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

The NFC championship game is Sunday, January 19 (3:40 p.m.) and the Super Bowl is on February 2 (3:30 p.m.) in Miami. Moving through their first game of the divisional round would give the 49ers an additional day to recover and not travel across the country, unlike their opponent.

2. THE SEED: This is the 49ers' first time as a No. 1 seed since 1997, when they fell in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers (which they then lost to the Denver Broncos, coached by Mike Shanahan in the Super Bowl).

The 49ers were the best seeded in four of their five Super Bowl victories: 1981, & # 39; 84, & # 39; 88 and & # 39; 94; They were number 2 in 1988. Since 1975, the Super Bowl has won first place in 25 of 45 games, including 2013-17.

3. GOODBYE WEEK: How will the 49ers spend this week off? It is a late break considering that his goodbye to the regular season was in week 4, three months ago. They had a free Monday, they will practice lightly today, and after a New Year holiday, they will practice on Thursdays and Fridays before a three-day weekend.

4. HEALTH WATCH: Defensive end Dee Ford (hamstrings) and security fort Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) are likely to return after prolonged absences. Ford (hamstrings) has missed most of the last 1 1/2 months and has not practiced since the New Orleans game. Tartt (rib fracture, December 1) resumed practice last week. Right guard Mike Person (neck) didn't play in the last two games, and that break is "ready," coach Kyle Shanahan said.

"That extra week of rest is going to go a long way and will bring back some players who change the game that I think will make a difference," said fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The only injuries from Sunday night's victory were Jimmie Ward (ankle) and Nick Bosa (minor hand problem), but both were in the frantic final.

5. DEPTH CHART: Shanahan gave cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon a vote of confidence after the game on Sunday, even though he was sent to the bench by Emmanuel Moseley after giving up two touchdowns. Shanahan would not commit to any Monday. The other place potentially for debate is the right guard, where Daniel Brunskill has been well replaced for Person, who Shanahan said he won't be completely healthy until the offseason.

6. WORK INTERVIEWS: To anyone's surprise, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is being judged as a possible head coach. The Cleveland Browns will come to interview him this week, and other candidates include former 49ers offensive coordinators, Mike McCarthy (2005) and Greg Roman (2011-14).

7. AWESOME STATISTICS: The 49ers scored 479 points to match the second highest total points in franchise history (1998), and only 24 points less than their last Super Bowl winning team (1994).

Jimmy Garoppolo's 13 victories as starting quarterback were one off the franchise record shared by Joe Montana (1984, & # 39; 90) and Steve Young (19920 and his 3,978 aerial yards were the fourth largest in the team's history Garoppolo's 69.1 completion rate was the third best in the history of the 49ers, behind Young (70.3 percent; 1994) and Montana (70.2 percent, 1989).

Defensively, the 49ers league's leading pass defense allowed only 169.2 net yards per game, the smallest amount in the NFL since 2009 (New York Jets; 153.7 yards).

8. PRIZE TIME: Last week's Pro Bowl announcement saw only four 49ers selected: defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback Richard Sherman. A lot of players are substitutes for the Pro Bowl, and all 49ers hope they won't be available for the January 26 star game in Orlando and instead fly further south that day during Super Bowl week.

Look for Bosa to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Garoppolo as the Return Player of the Year and perhaps general manager John Lynch as Executive of the Year. No tight end has won MVP honors in the league, but damn if George Kittle hasn't submitted a solid offer.

9. MEN RUNNING: The 49ers' quick attack (144.1 yards per game) took second place in the league, even after losing Jerick McKinnon (knee) for the second consecutive season before he could take his first hit. Raheem Mostert (772 yards) has run for eight touchdowns, including at least one in the last six games, a run by only two other runners in the 49ers' history (Joe Perry, Derek Loville). Starter Tevin Coleman (544 yards, 6 touchdowns) hasn't had more than five carries in any of his last five games. Rarely activated Jeff Wilson Jr. had four touchdown runs, while 2018 team leader Matt Breida only had one (plus 623 yards). Deebo Samuel is the first 49ers catcher to run for three touchdowns in a season.

10. SUPER BOWL PROBABILITIES: So, can the 49ers win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 25 years? They have a probability of 4 to 1 (BetOnline.ag), the same as AFC No. 2, Kansas City. AFC's top favorite, Baltimore (11 to 5), is the favorite, and beat the 49ers 20-17 at home on December 1 in a field goal when time expired.

Odds in the potential confrontation of the 49ers Super Bowl: Baltimore Ravens (15/4), Buffalo Bills (80/2), Houston Texans (66/1), Kansas City Chiefs (13/2), New England Patriots (16 / 1) and Tennessee Titans (125/1).

"The boys are ready for this," said Garoppolo, a two-time Super Bowl winner in support of Tom Brady with New England.