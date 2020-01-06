The 10 most iconic film novels ever captured

Loading...

Dizzying kisses with unforgettable romantic gestures, these are the best couples of films to film

Everyone remembers their first love, but neither will we ever forget the iconic love stories we learned from some of the best film couples in history. Do you remember being swept away by the swirling love story of Rose and Jack aboard the Titanic? Or the intoxicating feeling that your clumsy adolescence might one day seduce the hottest guy in town because, well, Baby came out of his corner and grabbed Johnny, right?

From a classic from the 1940s to officially the HOTTEST SCREEN KISS EVER, we have brought together our 10 best couples of films of all time. Did your favorite cut …?

They are the best film couples of all time…

1. Rose and Jack, Titanic

It may have been a doomed relationship from the start (spoiler alert: ship sinks), but iconic movie couples aren’t much more memorable than a Rose DeWitt-Bukater (Kate Winslet) who crack for a penniless third class passenger, Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) aboard the Titanic. Their romance is banned due to class barriers and his impending commitment to controlling the manic ego, Cal (Billy Zane), but that only adds to the illicit excitement of this great love story at screen. Jack paints Rose like one of his French daughters, they all get hot and steamy in a car and, ultimately, we try to keep star lovers afloat while everything around them sinks. “You jump, I jump, remember?” And even the toughest of us have to admit that they have cemented their place as one of the best movie couples of all time.

2. Ilsa and Rick, Casablanca

Former flame revived, Isla Lund (Ingrid Bergman) reappears in the life of her former lover Rick (Humphrey Boggart), a married woman, but the couple cannot fight against their deeply buried desires. This story of lost love from 1942 is imprinted in our memories with seriously quotable lines (“Of all the gin joints, in all the cities, in the whole world, it enters mine?” And “Kiss me. Kiss me like it was the last time. ‘) But it was the will-they-don’t-they part of this story that grabbed us until the end. Classic romance never goes back, and the story of Isla and Rick could make Casablanca one of the greatest love stories ever told.

3. Ennis and Jack, Brokeback Mountain

In the groundbreaking film directed by Ang Lee which launched the careers of the two prominent men, there was no dry eye in the house as Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) embarked on a forbidden love story covering the whole life. The lakes and mountains of Wyoming were the place where the two cowboys escaped their wives and the mediocrity of their daily life to embark on a devouring romance as attractive as tragic. The half-lived lives, the subtle nuances of a growing love and two breathtaking performances make this duo one of the best couples of films of the last decades.

4. Baby and Johnny, Dirty Dancing

Despite the age gap, the romance in Dirty Dancing is played by the sexy leader Johnny (Patrick Swayze) who frees “ Baby ” (Jennifer Gray) from the constraints of his innocence when he teaches him some dance moves in this coming from age classic. It was the tale of every holiday novel we wish we had, interspersed with the best soundtrack in film history. And the movements! Baby may have been carrying a watermelon but Johnny is still doing the last dance of the season. Kellerman may have looked like a regular summer camp, but as a teenager, it was the land where anything was possible. And we wanted to be there so badly.

5. Sally and Harry, when Harry met Sally

What happened when Harry met Sally? Well, the scene was set for one of the most memorable love stories of all time and one of the best couples of movies ever filmed. When Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) first meet in the back of a car from Chicago to New York, they disagree on whether men and women can really be platonic friends. As their paths continue to cross in a series of chance encounters over the years, they have set out to redefine what a “relationship” really is. Props to Meg Ryan for that fake orgasm scene too.

6. Vivian and Edward, pretty woman

A pretty, unlikely fairytale woman may be, but when Vivian (Julia Roberts) is “ saved ” from her penniless prostitute life by her suitor, businessman Edward (Richard Gere), she saves her man right away with all the guts and the value of an independent woman. Empower and move in equal measure, with a shopping spree to end all movie shopping sprees. Missing this duo on a list of the best film couples of all time would be a big mistake. Huge. (sorry not sorry).

7. Molly and Sam, Ghost

This couple of films is not what it seems. Unlike any other love story, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) is left widowed by her fiancé Sam (Patrick Swayze – twice on a list, nothing less!) Yet the romance continues beyond the grave as the ghost Sam continues to intervene and protect his Molly from harm. A film as heartbreaking and comforting, we had as much love for Oda Mae Brown of Whoppi Goldberg as for these two. This slice of cinematic perfection can also alone claim to have improved pottery.

8. Allie and Noah, the notebook

Long before La La Land, the first time we met Ryan Gosling, it was when he charmed our heart – and that of Allie (Rachel McAdams) – playing Noah, the mysterious and robust handyman who would not back down nothing to win his heart. A love story that lasted a lifetime, no one could watch this movie without falling in love with the two of them. And this kiss in the rain was all the more intoxicating that the Hollywood couple lived at the same time a real relationship. Oh, how we coveted.

9. Latika and Jamal, Slumdog Millionaire

The film opens with a childhood romance divided by the circumstances when the couple is forced to flee the Bombay riots. As a teenager, Jamal (Dev Patel) tries to find his young love, Latika (Freida Pinto) across India in the hope of finding and rekindling their romance. The heartbreaking battles the couple is facing, as well as the lively and vibrant backdrop, make it an exciting love story with lots of twists, turns and tears.

10. Sandy and Danny, fat

It has all the ingredients for a great love story – the soundtrack, the outfits, the dance and two protagonists who struggle to find their identity in high school. Sandy (Olivia Newton John) is the sweet and innocent good daughter of Danny’s (John Travolta) bad boy rebel, but it all ends well when they realize they don’t have to pretend to be someone other than themselves when they are together. Grease has stood the test of time, making Sandy and Danny one of the best movie couples of all time.